“Ruined My Futbol Career”: Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Blames NFL for Killing His Soccer Dream

The NFL wasn’t Chad Johnson’s first love. The man who changed his name to ‘Ochocinco’ just so the league wouldn’t fine him for wearing his nickname on his back originally wanted to play soccer. He has spoken up about his love for the sport multiple times, but this time, he took it a step further and pointed to the NFL for getting in the way of what could have been.

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Johnson recently posted an Instagram reel showing highlights from his appearance at the YouTube FIFA Creator Cup, and buried in the caption of that post was a shot at his own NFL career.

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“I’m a top player, but the NFL ruined my futbol career, thank you @ishowspeed x @youtube for having me. #TheBeautifulGame⚽️,” Johnson captioned the reel.

This isn’t a throwaway line for the moment, either. Back in February, on his The Late Run podcast, Johnson had already declared that soccer is “the greatest sport of all time” for him. And this love for the game actually dates back to 1984, when Johnson watched the sport with his grandfather. The crowds chanted the name of Maradona on repeat, and Johnson was hooked.

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Imago CINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 25: Former NFL, American Football Herren, USA player Chad Johnson before the game against the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 25, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 25 Rams at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230925072

But Liberty City did not have a soccer program, and Johnson chose football in high school instead. And still, Johnson has never stopped chasing that dream. He went through a four-day trial with Sporting Kansas City in 2011, and even played for Boca Raton FC (2018 – 19). The Creator Cup was the full circle moment – having Johnson suiting up for a sport he always wanted to play.

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Now, the football career Johnson built for himself instead stands on its own. Eleven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots produced 766 catches for 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns. Through his career, he earned six Pro Bowl nods, his name in the Bengals’ Ring of Honor, and Cincy’s all-time receiving record (10,783 yards).

The event that pulled the comment out of him was also unique in its own right. The YouTube FIFA Creator Cup was the first of its kind – a 7v7 match captained by IShowSpeed and streamed live to a global audience, mixing content creators with actual soccer legends on the field. The match was played at Wollman Rink in Central Park, NYC, on July 12th, coached by World Cup winners Cafu and Marco Materazzi and refereed by Pierluigi Collina.

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Johnson played for Team Celine, captained by Celine Dept, against Team Speed. Even though Ocho showcased his trademark athleticism on the soccer field, IShowSpeed walked away with a 7-6 victory in what turned into a genuine goal-fest.

Despite the defeat, Chad Johnson got to play the sport he always wanted to. He has repeated his regret of not being able to play soccer for ages now, unprompted by any soccer event. Now, when he says the NFL “ruined my Futbol career,” it sounds like something he’s actually sat with for a while.

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Regardless, Chad Johnson has now closed his Central Park cameo the same way he’s closed most chapters since he hung up his cleats: by turning a personal regret into a public moment, on a field he insists he should’ve been standing on decades earlier.