Russell Wilson and Ciara Ready to Say Goodbye to Their $54.9 Million Abode After NFL Retirement

Every retirement comes with life-changing decisions, but few are as lavish as this one. In 2021, Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, bought a property in Rancho Santa Fe, California, for $14.5 million. However, last December, the couple listed their property for sale at $54.9 million. Now, months later, Wilson and Ciara seem quite ready to bid adieu to their lavish property as they relist the property after making necessary changes.

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According to reports, the celebrity couple slashed their asking price to almost $10 million for the Rancho Santa Fe property named “Amor Estate.” And now they are seeking $45 million to transfer the ownership to any interested party who would want to invest in such a lavish property.

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The estate is spread across nearly 30,000 square feet. It has a 7-bedroom main house and a 2-bedroom guesthouse. On top of that, it features a professional-grade turf football field that Russell Wilson converted from a former equestrian arena and has used multiple times to hold private training sessions with his playmakers.

Apart from that, Ciara, who is a Grammy Award winner, built herself a workplace in the property as well. She had a standalone professional recording studio. While the estate had the requirements for both Wilson and Ciara, it also had a 3,800-square-foot wellness/fitness center with a sauna and cold plunge, a game pavilion, and a 10-car garage for the guests to enjoy.

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Russell Wilson and his wife bought the property while he was still leading the Seattle Seahawks offense as their quarterback. However, gradually things took a turn. Wilson moved to the Denver Broncos and then the New York Giants, to finally wrap up his NFL career last month.

The Super Bowl XLVIII winner has now moved into sports broadcasting and joined CBS Sports as an analyst for The NFL Today pregame show. Due to the commitments for this role, Wilson may need to have a steady presence on the East Coast (New York City), where CBS’ Broadcast Center is based, far away from the West Coast (California).

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Since 2022, Wilson has listed and sold multiple properties. Starting with the Bellevue Waterfront Vacant Lot (Washington), which was originally purchased in 2019. However, in June 2022, the former NFL star sold the property for $9.75 million after moving to the Broncos.

A similar trend followed. After his two-year stint with the Broncos, Russell Wilson sold his Cherry Hills Village Mansion (Denver, Colorado) in March 2024 for $21.5 million. Then, another property based in Washington (Bellevue Waterfront Mansion) was sold in May 2024 for $21.25 million. And now, the Rancho Santa Fe property is up for grabs as well.