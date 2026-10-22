Russell Wilson Becomes an Official “Co-Owner” as Former QB Emerges as Potential Troy Aikman Replacement at ESPN

Russell Wilson has been making some significant moves in his career after hanging up his cleats. He replaced Matt Ryan on CBS’ pregame show, The NFL Today, and has certainly impressed the audience within four months. His takes were enough for many to believe that he could be the perfect replacement for Troy Aikman.

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While the broadcasting debate went on, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, leaped into their business profile. They jointly invested in QALO and became co-owners of the tech company.

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Wilson took to his Instagram Story and shared a screenshot of COMPLEX’s piece on the power couple joining QALO. The duo has now become co-owners of the subscription-free wearables company that can “track sleep, stress, activity, and recovery.” Wilson further added that QALO has rings and bands that can additionally help track heart rate, HRV, and performance.

“@west2eastempire Global Brands Group. ‘Global Brands that are better for you and your family,’” Wilson added in the caption.

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Meanwhile, Ciara shared a few visuals of herself and Wilson endorsing rings and bands from QALO. In the caption, she claimed that “better health shouldn’t be a luxury” as she expressed her gratefulness for becoming co-owners of QALO.

“Russell and Ciara know what it takes to perform at the highest level, build businesses and raise a family,” said Jake Curreri, CEO of QALO. “They understand the importance of having meaningful health insights that can support performance, recovery, and everyday life. Their decision to invest in Qalo and become co-owners is a strong vote of confidence in what we’ve built and our belief that useful, actionable health insights should be accessible to more people, not just elite athletes or those able to pay a premium.”

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Meanwhile, beyond his off-field business ventures, the former quarterback is also being tipped as ESPN’s next big game. Rob Parker has suggested ESPN could bring in Wilson to replace Troy Aikman.

“It’s time for ABC and ESPN to hire a brother in that job and give an opportunity to be representative of a league,” Rob Parker said on The Odd Couple. “And I got the guy because he just retired. And he’s doing studio work now. Russell Wilson should have that job. He checks all the freaking boxes.”

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Of course, Wilson isn’t on equal footing with Aikman. The former Cowboys quarterback has amassed more than two decades of broadcasting experience. Wilson, however, is only beginning his journey behind the microphone.

On the other hand, the tension between Aikman and ESPN is only getting worse. He’s in the final year of his $90 million contract with the network. While his partner, Joe Buck, received a six-year, $108 million contract extension, Aikman has received no updates about his future with ESPN. That unrest even materialized as an off-record scuffle between Buck and Aikman.

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During his appearance on Sportsradio 96.7 The Ticket, Aikman didn’t deny the heat between him and Buck. He also suggested that the 2026 season was his last one in ESPN’s booth. After that, he’ll become a free agent and look for another network to work for.

It’s worth noting that ESPN hasn’t announced Aikman’s exit. But the NFL community has begun speculating about the man who will replace Aikman. Many believe that Greg Olsen, Tony Romo, or Pat McAfee can be pretty viable options for the Monday Night Football booth.

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And now, Wilson has also become a candidate for ESPN. Whether or not he lands the Monday Night Football booth, his post-NFL empire is thriving.