Russell Wilson Continues Giving Back to Pittsburgh More Than a Year After Steelers Exit

Mahatma Gandhi’s famous quote, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others,” rightfully applies to Russell Wilson. Despite announcing his retirement from football on June 3, 2026, after a 14-year career, the NFL analyst for CBS remains connected to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team he played for just one season and parted ways with in March 2025. Chris Ward of Steelers Now recently told us how.

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“Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation (WNYF) has donated funds and other resources to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania (BGCWPA) since he signed with the Steelers in March 2024, and the foundation plans to continue aiding youth in the Pittsburgh area for years to come,” Ward wrote.

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Imago ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 14: New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson 3 looks for an open receiver during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on September 14, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 14 Giants at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169250914528

After a decade with Seattle (Super Bowl XLVIII winner) and two seasons in Denver, Wilson joined Pittsburgh in 2024. It was then that his foundation donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania (BGCWPA).

Even after leaving for the New York Giants and retiring in June 2026, his foundation continued donating to BGCWPA in 2025 and 2026. Initially, the ten-time Pro Bowler founded the foundation in 2014 and has since donated to various organizations. In 2025, the WNYF and the Steelers each donated $45,000 to the Salvation Army.

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The aim was to renovate the Family Caring Center to provide shelter and help for homeless people and families around the Pittsburgh area. WNYF’s 2025 giving across all partners exceeded $6.78 million.

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“Why Not You Foundation is fortunate to have the founders that we do; both Russell and Ciara are so committed to community,” WNYF executive director Janelle Hahn said, via Matthew Purucker of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “And I’ve often heard both of them say their community impact and how they can give back is what they want to be a core part of their legacy. … And I think our ability to help to save lives one child at a time is just going to continue to increase, and so much of that is a great thanks to both Russell and to Ciara.”

The WNYF will continue to partner with BGCWPA in the coming years. The two have even hosted events together, such as the first Why Not You Center in Shadyside in December 2024. While Wilson’s foundation has been doing a great job, the future Hall of Famer had a massive shift in his career. You will see him on GameDay, just not on the field.

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Russell Wilson has joined the CBS pregame show

After retiring with 52,000+ scrimmage yards and 384 touchdowns, while finishing his career with a 121-80-1 record, Russell Wilson replaced Matt Ryan on the CBS pregame show.

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Initially, on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, he revealed that he still wanted to play for a couple more years. But since entering free agency in March, he seemed to have hit a wall. He received an offer from the New York Jets to be the backup quarterback to Geno Smith, but he eventually worked on the panel rather than on the gridiron.

“As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and ‘The NFL Today,’ I’m so blessed to continue doing what I love most — being around the greatest game in the world,” said Russell Wilson in a video posted on June 3, via X.

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As the fans wait to see him in a suit, the 37-year-old is also excited to enter a new chapter in his life. Although Wilson is done with football, it remains to be seen if another opportunity comes his way; will he be walking down Phillip Rivers’ path or stay on the NFL analyst panel?