Russell Wilson Eyes Head Coaching Role at Popular College Football Program Just Months After Joining CBS

Before he became a renowned quarterback in the NFL, Russell Wilson played college football for the NC State Wolfpack before he moved to Wisconsin for his final college football season. Now, he could be heading back to the field with the redshirts. But this time, he won’t be the one throwing the ball and scoring touchdowns.

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“Sources: former Super Bowl champion QB Russell Wilson interviewed today for the head coaching job at North Carolina State, where he played three seasons,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced on X. “NC State now has two former NFL greats who starred there, Wilson and Philip Rivers, as prominent head-coaching candidates.”

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Back on October 24, 2026, NC State parted ways with former head coach Dave Doeren after a 3-4 start. For now, they have interim head coach Todd Goebbel calling the plays for the redshirts. But the team needs someone like Wilson to lead the way.

Meanwhile, Wilson has already moved into broadcasting, joining CBS Sports as an analyst on “The NFL Today” panel after retiring as a quarterback earlier this year.

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This is a developing story…