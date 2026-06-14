Russell Wilson & Others Mourn Former 49ers & Cowboys DE Who Tragically Passes Away at 36

The NFL world was dealt a heartbreaking tragedy with former San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Aldon Smith tragically passing away at the age of 36. No cause of death has been reported, but the untimely nature of the tragedy is shocking. Considered one of the most talented defensive players in recent history, Smith burst onto the scene with an explosive rookie year with the 49ers, in which he posted 14 sacks and 27 quarterback hits on his way to finishing second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race. He then followed this performance with a 19.5-sack season, a franchise record.

“We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith,” the 49ers wrote in a statement. “Aldon’s undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen. Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into. Our entire organization sends its deepest condolences to the Smith family and all who knew and loved Aldon.”

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After his passing, recently retired quarterback Russell Wilson and veteran NFL media personality Jay Glazer shared heartfelt tributes to Smith on social media.

“Oh no!” Wilson wrote on his Instagram stories. “One of the most talented guys I ever got to play against.”

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Glazer penned an emotional note reflecting on his friendship with the 49ers star:

“Absolutely gutted,” he wrote on X. “Beyond gutted to hear the news of the passing of my dude Aldon Smith. Can’t believe it. Mannn, just gutting… Soooo proud, through the ups and downs, still so proud! And I always will be. This one definitely hurts. RIP my brother.”

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A major reason for these emotional tributes has been the way Aldon Smith’s career turned out and the efforts he put in to bring a positive change after hanging up his cleats. After his stellar first two seasons in the league, Smith dealt faced continued off-field issues beginning in 2012 as he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Miami and then a year later in San Jose where crashed his car into a tree.

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He was also arrested on three felony charges of possessing illegal assault weapons in October 2013, leading to the NFL suspending him for nine games in 2014 for violation of the league’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies. Then in August, 2015, the 49ers released Smith after he was involved in a third DUI-related arrest as he faced hit-and-run, DUI and vandalism charges.

After this series of arrests and another suspension from the NFL in September 2015, Smith played for the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys to close out his career as he recorded 8.5 sacks over a five-year period. Smith attempted another comeback with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021. However, he was soon released after being arrested on a second-degree battery charge in Louisiana.

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As he was released from prison in 2023, Smith retired from football and started a new brand announced a new career move which revolved around teaching the new generation of players to avoid the mistake he made which torpedoed an illustrious career.

When Aldon Smith launched “I.M. Loading…” initiative in 2023

As Aldon Smith looked towards his next chapter after football, the former 49ers star decided to give back to the game by taking up a mentorship role for the next generation of players with this I.M. Loading venture. I.M stood for “Intelligent Movement.” Later in that offseason, Smith also took a role of a mentor to the rookie classes of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.

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“Be aware of why you’re there,” Smith explained as part of his mentorship role with the NFL. “I think, first and foremost, that is very important. I mean this in all of the best way, but I wasn’t in love with football. I was good at playing football, but this wasn’t my everything. I think there’s a lot of guys who have that same type of narrative and feeling that they go around with that [mentality of] this is just a check for them. That in itself is important, because that will also show in how you live life. If you don’t really care about something, it’s going to be a lot tougher to do a lot of the things that are asked from you and do that consistently.”

Aldon Smith was one of the most talented pass rushers the NFL had ever seen. His story was defined by highs, lows, and a genuine attempt at redemption. The game has lost a gifted player. The world has lost someone who was finally finding his purpose.