Russell Wilson’s Hopes Dashed as NC State Inch Closer to Announce Philip Rivers as New Head Coach

Although Russell Wilson and Philip Rivers are intertwined in NC State history, their careers in Raleigh were always very different. In 2008, Wilson achieved something that Rivers could not do in his legendary college career; he became the first freshman QB to be named First-Team All-ACC in the 55-year history of the conference.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, Wilson’s brief connection to the head coaching vacancy has ended as the Wolfpack move in another direction. Instead, NC State is finalizing an agreement to appoint former Los Angeles Chargers QB Rivers as their next head coach, as per On3 on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson caused a stir in college football after officially interviewing for the Wolfpack head coaching position, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The former Super Bowl champion retired earlier this summer following a 14-year NFL career and currently works as a studio analyst on CBS Sports’ Sunday pregame show The NFL Today.

In an interview on NBC’s Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Wilson addressed the reports surrounding the opening. When asked if he would be interested in the vacancy, he said,

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, listen, when your alma mater calls, you always answer. Listen, I love doing what I’m doing.”

Despite that conversation, Wilson will remain in the broadcast booth and indicated his broadcast role took priority over a potential coaching opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to On3’s Chris Low, Pete Nakos, and Noah Fleischman, NC State is finalizing a deal to appoint Rivers as its new head coach. The Board of Trustees for the university is scheduled to meet later this week to formally review and approve the contract terms.

Although both icons are celebrated by the university, Rivers possessed a distinct advantage in sideline experience. Wilson has never coached at any level, whereas Rivers built a competitive program over the past 6 seasons as the varsity head coach at Fairhope St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheduling pathway opened on Friday after St. Michael Catholic exited the Alabama state playoffs. Speaking to WRAL postgame about his time at the school, Rivers said,

“We didn’t have a stadium a few years ago. If it were to be the last time out here, shoot, a lot was accomplished.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with his prep head-coaching background, Rivers offers a direct family connection to the Wolfpack’s future. His son, Gunner Rivers, is a consensus four-star QB prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle who committed to NC State in February. Appointing Philip aligns a rare father-and-son dynamic on the field in Raleigh.

The program sought a significant reset after dismissing Dave Doeren on October 24. A 31-28 loss to Stanford dropped the team to 3-4, prompting athletics director Boo Corrigan to make a midseason change. Doeren concluded his 14-season tenure as the winningest coach in program history with 98 victories.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university must now move decisively to prepare for winter transfer portal windows and incoming revenue-sharing protocols. Per On3, Rivers has already started contacting prospective candidates for front-office positions and coordinator roles to construct his collegiate staff.

While the interview process placed Wilson’s name into college coaching circles, it leaves his ongoing television career intact. As Wilson continues in the CBS studio on Sundays, Rivers prepares to return to Carter-Finley Stadium to lead the Wolfpack program into its next era.