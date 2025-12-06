Ryan Clark Makes Emotional Reflection as Son Jordan Debut for Jets in the NFL

Former NFL safety turned Analyst Ryan Clark’s verdict is all over the football media channels, but it seems like the family is still not done making a mark on the field. The 46-year-old legend’s son Jordan recently made his debut with the New York Jets, and the proud father couldn’t contain his emotions. Opening up about the array of feelings that took his mind following all the hard work together, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star narrated an unheard story behind his son’s career buildup.

“To see Jordan on the field against the Falcons, Chad, it’s really a moment I can’t put into words,” Clark said, in a video posted by ‘Insider the NFL’ on X. “When he was in eighth grade, we were driving down the street to school and he was like, “dad, I want to play a sport in college. I want scholarship.” And so the rest of that drive, we talked about how he could possibly earn a scholarship to play football. And from that day, anytime he retired in a workout, or maybe if he complained a little bit, I’d always tell him, if you no longer want to be what you told me, then we can go home and I’ll be like every other parent and just sit in the stands.

Oozing with pride, he also shared a heartfelt post on X, congratulating his son. “God is good! Keep climbing. More work to be done,” he wrote, reposting the news of the Jets signing Jordan in their 53-man roster.

Further expressing his feelings for his 24-year-old, Clark added, “I didn’t know if we’d ever get to the point where I’m watching him play in the NFL stadium. And I wanted him to know how much I loved him, how much I supported him, how much I believed in him. I feel so blessed to be his father. I think he’s an amazing kid. I’m so blessed to be a part of his journey.”

Jordan Clark made his first appearance for the New York Jets in their Week 13 win over the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. He was elevated from the practice squad on November 29, 2025. This was after the Jets waived him during final roster cuts in August and then re-signed him to the practice squad. The game saw the Jets earn a tight 27–24 victory, highlighted by a commendable 56-yard field goal by Nick Folk as time expired.

Ryan Clark makes his role clear behind son Jordan Clark’s NFL journey

Even though Ryan Clark has retired from his NFL career, he remains deeply involved in his son Jordan Clark’s journey. The legendary safety publicly described himself as still being Jordan’s trainer and not just a father watching from afar. From training outings before camps to guidance through free agency, Ryan has stayed close, offering advice based on his own experiences gathered over 13 seasons.

“I allow him to reach out to me when he needs me,” Clark said, as reported by Sports Rush. “Every day, I check in on him. Hey man, how are you doing? He’s like, Pop, Today was smooth, and you know, throughout his college career, he’ll tell me, You know what? It wasn’t a good day, Pop. I’m doing my best to unpack it. I don’t really want to talk about it. That’s perfectly fine for me. But like, I’m still his trainer. My son has never had another DB trainer in his entire life.”

This commitment made Clark’s intent to help Jordan pave the way through the challenges of professional football clear. After the recent win over the Falcons, the Jets stand at a 3–9 record in the 2025 season, placing 4th in the AFC East. However, it would be quite early to draw a stable scorecard on the young entrant.