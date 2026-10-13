Ryan Clark Makes Major Career Move Months After ESPN Fired Him On-Air

Almost three months after an uncomfortable on-air moment at ESPN put Ryan Clark’s future with the network in the spotlight, the former NFL safety is stepping into a new venture. Clark is expanding his footprint in professional sports after building a career around football analysis and sports media.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Announcing this new chapter, LOVB Miami and Boardroom shared via Instagram, “LOVB Miami has unveiled a group of investors ahead of its inaugural 2026–27 season. 💰🏐⁠ The ownership group will include Ryan Clark, Lisa Leslie, Braxton Berrios, Sha’Carri Richardson, Champ Bailey, Carlos Dunlap, and more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Clark is joining a group of high-profile athletes and investors backing LOVB Miami ahead of the volleyball franchise’s inaugural 2026-27 season. Boardroom and LOVB announced the development in a joint Instagram post, revealing the names behind the franchise.

The ownership group includes Clark, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios, Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, former NFL cornerback Champ Bailey, and defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap.

ADVERTISEMENT

This investment marks Clark’s first major ownership stake in a professional sports franchise. His involvement also places him alongside prominent figures from different sporting backgrounds as LOVB Miami prepares to bring professional women’s volleyball to South Florida.

“The expansion franchise is League One Volleyball’s 10th professional team and will compete in the league’s new Eastern Conference, bringing professional women’s volleyball to South Florida,” Boardroom and LOVB Miami added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post highlighted the franchise’s goal to bring championship experience and investment together. The first slide featured the champions helping drive LOVB Miami, which included Clark and other high-profile names.

The second slide carried the message, “Built by those who know the game,” highlighting volleyball figures Aury Cruz, Phil Dalhausser, and Tri Bourne. Their involvement brings experience from within the sport, complementing the wider ownership group’s athletic and business backgrounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final slide shifted the attention to the local community, declaring the franchise, “Backed by those who believe in Miami.” It featured Suprette, Jett Sports, Chase & Stephanie Coleman, and Jackie Garcia, emphasizing the local backing behind the expansion effort.

Together, the post presented a vision built around athletic credibility, volleyball expertise, and support for Miami. The franchise will become League One Volleyball’s 10th professional team and compete in the league’s new Eastern Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Clark, the investment is an opportunity to participate in the growth of the professional sports property beyond his established media career. His NFL experience and national profile could also help bring greater attention to a league looking to expand its audience.

His sudden departure from ESPN marked the end of an 11-year run, but Clark is connected to sports through The Pivot, the podcast he co-hosts with former NFL player Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. While ESPN framed his exit as part of layoffs, Clark pushed back on the narrative. He alleged that the network was using layoffs to camouflage what was essentially an on-air firing.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Clark’s latest venture shows that his involvement in sports is not limited to television appearances. For now, he has found a way to stay involved in the sports world by joining a group seeking to build a lasting professional volleyball presence in Miami.