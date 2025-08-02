Saints Legend Drew Brees Announces Career Move to Benefit Cancer Patients Across America

Christmas Day football is getting a familiar face in a fresh setting. Drew Brees is set to join Netflix’s holiday NFL coverage, trading his helmet for a headset on one of the biggest days in football. It’s not his first time in the analyst chair; Brees has had a chance to be on NBC and ESPN, but this December, he’ll bring his 13 Pro Bowl seasons’ worth of insight to a whole new audience. But that’s not even the most interesting move he’s made lately.

Turns out, retirement just means Brees found new ways to call plays, off the field and on Instagram. In his latest post, he announced he’s stepping into fantasy football. “I want to be your fantasy football analyst. I’m serious, I’ll have a video call with your entire league, hangout, give advice, talk football, and send you some signed gear. This is all to support the Brees Dream Foundation…” he continued, dropping a bombshell that’s part fan service, part fundraiser, and full of Brees-style heart.

If you’re into fantasy football and Drew Brees, this might be the best crossover event since Brady switched conferences. Brees is teaming up with Alltroo to give fans a chance to bring him into their league—literally. One lucky league will get a 30-minute Zoom session with the man himself, where he’ll talk football, offer advice, and probably humble your trade logic. The prize pack includes signed gear too: a jersey and a dozen footballs. The deadline? August 20. So set your reminders, or your league might disown you.

But this isn’t just a cool hangout opportunity. At its core, it’s about the Brees Dream Foundation, an organization that’s been changing lives since 2003. Over the past two decades, the foundation has donated more than $50 million globally. Its mission? “Improving the quality of life for cancer patients, and providing care, education and opportunities for children and families in need.” It’s more than a cause. It’s a commitment Brees and his family have stood by for years, and this fantasy league initiative is just one more way of turning fandom into fuel for change.

And if you thought that was all, Brees is running another impressive route off the field. He’s now partnering with Kristin Juszczyk and Verizon for the “Small Business Training Camp.” This September, 20 small business owners will get the chance to head to San Francisco for an exclusive weekend packed with mentorship and workshops, which is all part of Verizon’s nationwide push to empower entrepreneurs. They have already helped close to half a million entrepreneurs sharpen their edge. With Brees now part of the lineup, the mission gets a little more star power. And as he continues to shape futures off the field, it’s only fitting that the football world is preparing to honor the legacy he built on it.

Drew Brees headlines Hall of Fame talk

The 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is in the talks already, and as expected, Drew Brees’ name headlines the list. It’s been years since his last snap, and now, the most accomplished player in Saints history is eligible for Canton. He didn’t just play quarterback; he transformed an entire franchise. The man threw for over 80,000 yards, notched 571 touchdowns, and provided the leadership that got the Saints to their first Lombardi trophy.

What makes Brees’ case airtight is the consistency of excellence. He led the league in passing yards seven times, was named an All-Pro five times, and threw for over 5,000 yards in a season more than any quarterback in history. Year after year, no matter who was lining up beside him, he showed up and delivered. Even during years when the Saints’ defense couldn’t stop a parked car, Brees kept them in playoff conversations. As Sean Payton once said, “He was the system.” Not to mention, the guy owns three of the top five single-season completion percentages ever recorded.

But Brees’ legacy is mainly about what he meant to the city of New Orleans. Super Bowl MVP? Check. Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year? Absolutely. He didn’t just win games; he lifted a city. In the post-Katrina years, Brees was more than a quarterback; he was hope under center. Compared to peers like Philip Rivers, who joins him on the 2026 ballot, Brees stands taller in every critical metric. Yes, Tom Brady edges him out in some stats, but only because he played 49 more games. When it comes to pure efficiency and impact, Brees didn’t just play the game; he defined an era.