Saints Legend Drew Brees Makes Official Announcement on Co-owned LA Franchise

Do you remember the day Drew Brees hung up his cleats? We all figured he’d ride off into the sunset—maybe coaching his kid’s flag football team, trying to work on his dad jokes, or becoming the undisputed king of backyard corn hole? Yeah, same. But plot twist: Brees didn’t just retire. Well, he re-routed. And now, instead of launching deep balls, he’s dishing out dink shots.

Yep—the New Orleans Saints legend is officially diving into America’s fastest-growing sport. Curious? Let’s just say, Brees might be drafting his next Championship roster. Spoiler alert, it’s not in the NFL. And his Instagram story has given the fans a reason to tune in.

Drew Brees has entered the pickleball world and is now officially a co-owner of the LA Mad Drops—a Major League Pickleball franchise. Moreover, this news broke through Drew Brees’ Instagram handle, where he reshared the team’s post about competing in the upcoming MLP San Clemente tournament. It’s set to go down in Southern California with all the buzz of an NFL Wild Card weekend. Undoubtedly, minus the pads.

And no, this isn’t your neighbour’s backyard pickleball game with mismatched paddles and questionable foot faults. Instead, we’re talking MLP Premier Level, fast-paced, co-ed, team-based chaos with actual stakes. And Drew Brees? He’s suiting up (well, kind of) for the Mad Drops, one of the most hyped squads on the tour.

via Imago Why are they so hyped? They’ve got some serious star power behind them. Founded in 2022, the ownership group includes Jayson Tatum, Josh Allen, Ryan Serhant, and, of course, Drew himself. It’s like someone turned your fantasy celebrity draft into a pickleball team. Literally.

And the San Clemente stop? It’s a big one. Think packed stands, high-speed rallies, and prize money that’ll make you raise an eyebrow. If you thought pickleball was just a trend your aunt got into during lockdown… buckle up. This is big. And now? Drew Brees is right in the middle of it.

Pickleball is more than Drew’s retirement hobby. He’s all in. The guy’s been calling himself “an avid pickleball player, fan, and student of the game.” We’re talking about a 13-time Pro Bowler who used to dissect NFL defences like a surgeon, now breaking down pickleball strategy like it’s game film. It’s almost funny.

And apparently, he’s not just the ‘owner.’ He engages in team meetings, helps in shaping strategies, and helps instil his own football mindset. He once led the Saints to a Super Bowl victory; now he’s probably going to do the same with Mad Drops. And we’re here for it.

Pickleball is not Drew Brees’s only smart investment

The Pickleball investment might be his latest play, but it’s far from his first. Well, since he retired, of course. Since retiring in 2021, Brees has put together a business portfolio that’s more calculated than a two-minute drill. He’s co-owning Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux spots, backing fitness brands, and dipping into tech startups. The man doesn’t sit still.

He’s not just a QB; he’s a business-minded one. And while some ex-players toss money around like it’s a desperation heave on 3rd-and-long, Brees plays it smart. He goes for fast-growing ventures with a strong sense of community. Pickleball? That’s a perfect fit for him.

What really ties all of Brees’ moves together? Whether it’s fitness, food, or now pickleball, his obsession is with two things: competition and community. Always has been. The LA Mad Drops aren’t just a fun post-retirement hobby. Indeed, they fit perfectly with what Brees has been building all along: strong culture, team-first energy, and smart, scalable success. Moreover, he’s succeeding, big time.

And if you think Brees is just doing this to kill time in retirement, you couldn’t be more wrong. Notably, MLP is exploding, TV deals are heating up, and celebrity owners are piling in like it’s draft day. Once again, Brees isn’t just along for the ride—he’s out front, calling the plays. It’s not a two-minute drill anymore. Undoubtedly, it’s the long game. Moreover, he knows exactly how to win it.

As for the MLP tournament? It will take place between 26th and 29th June. For your own good, tune in. It’ll be one hell of a tournament.