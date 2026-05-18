Saints Legend Drew Brees Pens Message After Receiving Doctorate From Purdue University

Let’s go back to August 30, 1998. The USC Trojans were hosting the underdog Purdue Boilermakers, led by first-time starting quarterback Drew Brees. The latter got a head start with the QB connecting with Gabe Cox for a touchdown. But the Trojans fought back and tied the score 7-7. Then came a play from Brees that had head coach Joe Tiller realize who he had really found.

The QB, facing a 2nd-and-8 only a little away from USC’s endzone, was quickly overwhelmed by the Trojans defense’s blitz. But Brees scrambled out and managed to connect with Cliff Jackson, who went with it for a 9-yard touchdown.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Boys, I think we have found ourselves a quarterback,” Tiller said into his headset right away. Today, that quarterback is one of the most celebrated stars in the league and one of the best players in Purdue history. For his achievements, the university awarded Drew Brees with an honorary doctorate, adding to his own tiered legacy with the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Incredible honor receiving an honorary doctorate from the Mitch Daniels School of Business at Purdue University this weekend!” the former New Orleans Saints quarterback wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you, President Mung Chiang and the entire Board of Trustees for this moment! Graduation weekend around the country… Congratulations to all the students! Proud to be a Boilermaker!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Brees attended Purdue from 1997 to 2001 and elevated the program into one of the Big Ten’s premier programs while simultaneously setting several university and conference records. By the time he departed for the NFL, he was the Big Ten’s all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, completion percentage, and pass attempts. This record-setting path also followed him into his NFL career. Had it not been for Tiller taking a chance with him, the New Orleans Saints might have never touched the heights they did during the late 200s and the 2010s.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the ceremony, a long list of Drew Brees’ achievements was read out before announcing the honorary doctorate. Before he was hooded, the announcer also spoke about his philanthropic achievements off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

As much as Purdue alumni look up to Brees for putting their school on the map of college football, the legendary quarterback has been equally grateful to wear the school’s colors.

“I’m black and gold through and through,” he said in 2026. “I love my alma mater, I love Purdue, and it really paved the way for so many opportunities for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Purdue and Kentucky were the only two scholarship offers Brees received despite a stellar high school career at Westlake High. But he only chose Purdue and moved out of Texas because of its academic reputation. Getting to play football was a plus, but it was not the main draw. Brees pursued a degree in Industrial Management and studied at the university’s Krannert School of Management.

This honorary doctorate also marks the beginning of what is shaping up to be a very special summer for Brees. In the next few months, the former quarterback is going to share a very special honor that only the best in the league get.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summer Honors Caps Brees’ Legendary College and NFL Career

Drew Brees from Purdue became ‘Cool Brees’ for the New Orleans Saints. He was a player regarded so special that iconic college football head coach Nick Saban left the Miami Dolphins because the team wouldn’t sign an injured Brees in 2006. New Orleans swooped in and stole him away, and fans would always be grateful for the top brass making that decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brees gave the Saints their first-ever Super Bowl in 2009, and went on to play for a whopping fifteen seasons with the team. Five years after his retirement, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026, an honor he rightfully earned. He is the first Saints player in this exclusive club, and its value won’t be lost on the New Orleans community.

Brees meant more than just a quarterback for the city of New Orleans. He was signed nearly eight months after Hurricane Katrina had wrecked the city, and more than 1,000 people had lost their lives. Brees and the Saints, coming back to the Louisiana Superdome in 2006, charted a much-needed revival for the community. The bond between the quarterback and this franchise is special.

“Not many opportunities in life do you get the chance to be a part of something so much greater than yourself,” Brees said after the Hall of Fame announcement. “It was about resurrecting one of America’s greatest cities, and we had a chance to be a part of that and we’re forever changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m rebuilding a career, rebuilding a shoulder, we’re thinking about a family. It goes back to that advice that I was given when we first stepped foot in New Orleans. And that was, if you love New Orleans, it’ll love you back. And we love New Orleans. And New Orleans loved us back.”

Brees recently got his first taste of being a Hall of Famer when his gold jacket was delivered to him. He was moved seeing his life’s work honored with this special jacket, but quipped that it looked “shinier” than expected. Along with his doctorate, he’ll now get to look back at a wonderful life once this jacket comes home.