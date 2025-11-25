Saints Legend Drew Brees Says Tyler Shough Needs to Trust Others More & Not Just Chris Olave

After the Atlanta Falcons walked out with a 24-10 victory in Week 12, the New Orleans Saints were left with more questions than answers. The biggest one swirled around rookie quarterback Tyler Shough’s over-reliance on fourth-year wide receiver Chris Olave. Saints’ legendary former quarterback Drew Brees saw it all unfold in real time, calling the game for Fox, and didn’t mince words after.

“[Shough] provides a lot of versatility, throws the ball really well down the field,” Drew Brees said on NFL on Fox. “I love the way he steps up in the pocket and just has command of the offense, working through his progressions. They just have to find other guys that are gonna contribute in this offense. It can’t just be Olave-centric.”

The numbers back it up, too. On Sunday, Olave was handed 13 of Shough’s 43 pass attempts, nearly a third of the workload. No other receiver got more than seven targets in the game. Tight end Juwan Johnson finished second with 6 receptions on seven targets for 46 yards. Decent, but not enough to take pressure off Olave.

What makes the dependency more concerning is the Saints’ lackluster offense. Before the Falcons clash, the team’s offense was ranked 30th in scoring and 26th in total yardage. They’d cracked 20 offensive points just once all season. Clearly, the Saints will need more contributions. One star alone simply couldn’t carry a stalled offense.

Olave’s performance told the entire story. He ripped off a gorgeous 16-yard grab near the end of the third quarter that got the Caesars Superdome roaring. But miscommunications and missed connections haunted late drives. He still finished with 70 yards for 13 targets and nine receptions.

To be fair, the Saints do have other weapons. Rashid Shadeed remained second in receptions and showed flashes before getting traded to the Seattle Seahawks. Now, Juwan Johnson is bringing veteran reliability at tight end. However, his disappearance during critical stretches is concerning. Mason Tipton may have stepped into a bigger role after Brandin Cooks was released, but it’s as underwhelming as it can get.

Kamara, on the other hand, will have to step up as a bigger part of the attack after recording 131 carries (tied 23rd in the league) for 471 yards (tied 27th) and one touchdown (tied 62nd) this season.

One thing’s clear: None of them has Olave’s blend of speed, route-running, and big-play ability. That’s why Shough keeps looking his way. But that’s also why Brees is urging the Saints to spread the ball before it’s too late.

But, despite that, the Saints aren’t backing off Olave. Not even close.

The Chris Olave express rolls on

The Saints seem determined to ride with their star wideout. Shough’s been vocal about his trust in Olave since taking over the starting job, with the biggest praise coming days before they faced off against Atlanta.

“We have really good guys that are already here in [Devaughn] Vele and [Mason] Tipton. I think Olave has done an excellent job,” Shough noted. “He’s expanded his leadership role. Everyone knows what he can do. I think he’s going to take it to a new level. So I’m excited.”

Even other teammates seem to have accepted Olave’s place in the team. Johnson had praised the wide receiver’s playmaking after their Week 10 win over the Carolina Panthers. Olave had notably posted 104 yards across 5 receptions in their 17-7 victory. “He’s our guy, he’s our receiver,” Johnson said. “There’s no question about it. We’re just really encouraged by what he’s doing.”

New Orleans now heads to the Hard Rock Stadium to go up against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, hoping to salvage something from their 2-9 season. The Dolphins are coming off a bye, rested and ready. The Saints, meanwhile, are still searching for answers.

Can Shough trust his other targets, or will this offense continue to be a one-man show? Week 13 will show us if something has shifted, and you can be sure that Drew Brees will be watching.