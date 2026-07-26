Saints Legend Drew Brees Takes On Football Coaching Role in California Before Returning to FOX

After a two-decade-long career in the NFL, Drew Brees announced his retirement in 2021 and transitioned into sports media, joining NBC Sports. After a year with the network, Brees had a stint with ESPN and is now employed with FOX. But before the 2026 NFL season begins, the Saints legend is also returning to his coaching duties.

“Former NFL QB Drew Brees is the passing game coordinator for Santa Fe Christian (CA), where his three sons attend high school,” Rivalsdotcom reported on Instagram. “The Eagles are slated to take on Isidore Newman (LA) on September 10 in New Orleans.”

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Drew Brees joined the Santa Fe Christian Schools Eagles in the 2025 season as the quarterbacks coach, where eldest son, Baylen, plays wide receiver and will enter his senior season in 2026, while his second son, Bowen, is a sophomore. His third son, Callen, is also enrolled at the same high school.

During the 2025 season, Brees helped guide the Eagles to a 13-1 record and a California D2 Championship, something the Eagles hope to repeat in 2026.

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“I’ve always felt that accomplishing something great is one thing, but doing it with the people you really love… That’s what it’s really all about,” said Brees after joining the varsity football team last year.

Heading into the 2026 season, the former NFL quarterback will be the team’s passing game coordinator, where he will be executing game plans for the entire offense. And for the Eagles, few coaches rival Brees’ expertise overseeing their offense.

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Drew Brees started his NFL career in 2001 with the San Diego Chargers, where he spent five seasons. But his career took off when he joined the New Orleans Saints in 2006, where he spent 15 seasons. Drew has two Offensive Player of the Year titles (2008, 2011), one Lombardi (Super Bowl XLIV), and over 73,000 passing yards and 500 touchdowns under his name for New Orleans, living a career that inspired many.

Now at 47 years old, the Saints legend is more focused on giving back to the young football players. And Santa Fe Christian quarterback Dax Labrum understands that and enjoys his coaching.

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“Growing up as a kid, I always watched him, so to have him now coaching me, it’s fun to go back and look. I mean, his footwork was probably one of the best in the NFL. His accuracy, so being able to talk through him and being able to go back and watch him actually do it…”, Labrum said last year.