Saints Legend Who Credited Yoga With Saving His Life After Spinal Injury Passes Away at 51

Former Texas A&M Aggies football All-American and New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl linebacker Keith Mitchell has passed away at the age of 51, according to confirmations from his family and the university shared with KBTX on Thursday.

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“Keith’s passing was sudden and unexpected,” his family said, as per KBTX. “As we begin to process this heartbreaking loss, we ask for your continued prayers as we await additional answers in the days ahead. We trust that God will continue to surround our family with His peace, grace, and strength as we navigate this difficult journey. Thank you for standing with us, for honoring Keith’s life and legacy, and for keeping our family in your prayers.”

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A regular yoga practitioner, Mitchell had been devoted to the craft since an on-field incident ended his NFL career in 2003. During his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mitchell suffered a severe spinal contusion while making a tackle, leaving him unable to get up. He was recorded speaking about how he felt lying there, unable to move, in front of thousands of fans.

“I was just thinking: ‘If I move my head, my body will follow,’ but it didn’t.”

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The injury had hampered his ability to walk, effectively severing his ties to the NFL. He was paralyzed for about six months following the incident. But once the door to professional football had closed, Mitchell found an alternative path to live life.

The former Texas A&M player gravitated towards yoga and found that it brought him the peace and purpose that football never could. He elaborated on how yoga saved his life to CBS News back on Oct. 29, 2015.

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“Yoga definitely saved my life. Meditation and yoga, it’s really all combined; the whole mindfulness aspect of living saved my life.”

Mitchell dedicated his life to yoga after the injury. He became a practicing yogi and channeled all his frustrations into this newfound passion. Since the accident, he has put in over 1,600 hours in yoga training, even offering mindfulness classes. His experiences with yoga led him to publish a book in 2025 titled The Mindfulness Mastery Playbook.

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While the end of his life was defined by peace and tranquility, Mitchell’s time with the Texas A&M Aggies was the stuff of legends, as he was part of the most well-recognized defensive squad of that era of college football.

Keith Mitchell and the Wrecking Crew defense

Before he was a published author and a yogi, though, Keith Mitchell was flattening rushers with his tackles. Mitchell’s career as a linebacker took flight when he joined the Texas A&M Aggies. He became one of the primary names on the defensive team for the Aggies. Mitchell became part of the famous “Wrecking Crew” defense.

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Mitchell played for four seasons with the Aggies between 1993 and 1996 as part of one of the most feared defenses in college football. Former linebacker Quentin Coryatt best summarizes the fear they inspired, per a 2025 Sports Illustrated report.

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“The Wrecking Crew didn’t just tackle you. It made you not want to run the next play.”

The Aggies were dominant in the Southwest between 1991 and 1993, bringing home three consecutive Southwest Conference titles to the university. They were in the top five best defenses in 1991 and 1993. Mitchell’s presence amplified their defensive abilities.

The Aggies ended their 1993 season with a record of 10-2, which they bettered the next year with 10-0-1. Mitchell’s contributions to the team earned him Second-team All-SWC honors in 1995 and First-team All-American honors the next year.

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Mitchell made 34 sacks during his time with the Aggies, putting him at fourth all-time for career sacks for Texas. After a stunning 14.5-sack season as a senior, he unfortunately went undrafted in the 1997 NFL Draft. He was later signed by the New Orleans Saints, where he played for five seasons. He later played for the Houston Texans and the Jaguars before his injury forced his retirement.

Over his NFL career, Keith Mitchell made 408 tackles, 286 of which were solo. He achieved this feat over the course of 94 professional games. Despite his stellar football journey, making 19.5 sacks, he will forever be remembered for turning his injury into a new way of life through yoga.