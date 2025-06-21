Sauce Gardner Heartbroken By Tom Brady’s Disrespect After QB’s Viral Fanatics Fest Gimmick

Tom Brady‘s hatred for the New York Jets is no surprise. The 44-year-old quarterback has made his dislike for the team well known multiple times. It all began when Brady started to play for the New England Patriots. One of his opponents in the AFC East division was the Jets, and it’s safe to say there was no love between the two.

When once asked if he watched the Jets’ documentary ‘Hard Knocks‘, Brady had said, “Honestly, I haven’t turned it on. I hate the Jets, so I refuse to support that show.” He didn’t mince his words then, and he hasn’t pulled any punches now.

Brady once again showed the world how much he hated the Jets. In a video posted on X, Brady can be seen walking on the stage during the Fanatics Fest event. Wearing white pants, a black t-shirt, and sunglasses, Brady was a complete vibe. As he walks down the stage towards the fans, he points at one such fan carrying a jersey. When the fan passes the jersey to Brady, it turns out it’s the Jets’ CB Sauce Gardner‘s jersey. Next, we see Tom throw it to the ground and spit on it before stomping on it. Captioning the post, the user wrote, “Tom Brady did @iamSauceGardner dirty.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Even Sauce Gardner himself expressed his surprise as to why he was disrespected by Brady. In an X post, Gardner shared a GIF of rapper 50 Cent saying, “What you saying F*** me for?” While Tom did stomp on Gardner’s jersey, it doesn’t seem that there’s a beef between the two. Rather, it seems that it was the Jets jersey that the star quarterback planned on disrespecting. However, Brady’s dislike wasn’t limited only to the Jets but also to other previous opponents.

After he got done with the Jets jersey, he went to his next prey. After a few more steps, he noticed another fan holding something. Taking it into his hands, he realized that it was Eli Manning‘s New York Giants jersey. Taking a hard look at it for a moment, Brady raised the jersey and tore it into two. YES HE DID! While he doesn’t hate Manning either, and often has friendly banter with him. He surely doesn’t like the Giants, after all, they defeated the Pats in the Super Bowl twice, ruining their perfect season. It almost feels like Brady has something against all the teams from New York.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Brady might have shown his rough side on the stage to Manning, he shared a light moment with him on Friday. It was then that we saw that while the two might often go after each other, they are very respectful of each other.

Tom Brady and Eli Manning share a game of catch

We often see Tom Brady and Eli Manning taking shots at each other online. After all, they have a very deep-rooted rivalry that goes all the way to the 2007 season. Ever since Super Bowl XLVI, when Eli Manning helped the Giants win over the Pats for their second Super Bowl title, the fans have given him a new nickname. ‘Tom Brady’s Dad’. Since then, fans have always gone ahead and called the duo a ‘father-son’ pair.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sharing a video, the NFL gave us an update from the Fanatics Fest event. Referring to their Super Bowl encounters, the NFL captioned the post, “Just a casual game of catch between former Super Bowl opponents.” The video showed Eli Manning and Tom Brady playing a game of catch during the event while people watched. And as predicted, this video of them playing ball got the ‘father-son’ debate started, with fans commenting and calling Manning the father and Brady the son.

Although they were fierce and passionate rivals on the field, their off-field dynamic is much lighter, marked by playful teasing and friendly banter. Whether online or when they run into each other in person. It is the result of how Eli was the only one who made the invincible Tom Brady look like a human. Like Kryptonite did to Superman.