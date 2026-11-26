Anyone who has ever been stuck in the window seat on a packed cross-country flight, desperately needing to use the restroom while a sleeping stranger blocks the aisle, knows that unique brand of panic. Now, imagine that stranger being a 6-foot-5, 365-pound NFL nose tackle. That’s the exact nightmare former New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel endured in his rookie season.

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“The scariest times in my life playing for the Patriots,” Samuel, a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the Patriots’ most decorated defensive backs, recalled on X. “I was sitting next to Ted Washington whose seat was right beside mine. When I had to use the restroom, I had to wake him up so I can get through. He was mad 100 percent of the time. He was like 450 pounds.”

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For a rookie just trying to survive his first year under Bill Belichick, that created no laughing matter. Listed officially at 365 pounds, Washington occupied so much physical real estate that slipping past his seat required waking up the then 13-year veteran. And according to Samuel, interrupting Washington’s rest meant risking the wrath of a man who already played the game with a permanent scowl.

While opposing centers and guards felt Washington’s brute strength on Sundays, a slender rookie defensive back like Samuel had to navigate that same intimidating aura Monday through Saturday in the locker room. Unlike the polished, wide-open luxury suites of modern NFL facilities, the facilities back then had tight quarters. That meant Samuel had no way out unless Washington moved. That turned every routine bathroom break into a high-stakes negotiation with a grumpy giant.

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Washington began his 17-year NFL journey in 1991 with the San Francisco 49ers. After spending a few years in Denver, Buffalo, and Chicago, the tackle moved to New England as its left defensive tackle back in 2003. But in 2004, he moved to Oakland and spent two years there before joining the Cleveland Browns and retiring after the 2007 season.

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Through these 17 years, Washington played 236 games (started 204 games), recorded two interceptions, and returned them for a combined five yards. He also recorded eight forced fumbles, 34.5 sacks, and 763 tackles (609 solo tackles). Needless to say, he was one of the scariest defenders in the league.

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What made him so feared was certainly his size. According to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Riddle, the Raiders had to give him two adjacent lockers at their facility just because of his massive size. With the Patriots, he was part of the defense that was one of the best defenses that season. After all, the Patriots secured the Super Bowl that season (Super Bowl XXXVIII) by defeating the Carolina Panthers by a margin of three points.

Samuel’s hilarious confession proves that surviving Bill Belichick’s locker room required a different kind of courage.