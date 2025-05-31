Seahawks Legend Marshawn Lynch Gives Final Verdict After Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce’s Negative Feelings on Flag Football

Football is going international, and we don’t just mean the seven overseas games that are happening this year. The Spring League meeting in May saw the NFL owners’ unanimous decision to allow the players to compete in flag football in the 2028 Olympics. And for players like Justin Jefferson, it’s a dream come true. Even the GOAT Tom Brady had hinted recently that he might go for the gold if he gets the chance. But is it just them, or is everyone around the league on board?

As the USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck had put it, “We’re fortunate to have a talent pool that already features prominent flag football stars – including players from the NFL only strengthens our ability to build the best U.S. Men’s National Team possible and achieve our ultimate goal for LA28: to bring home two gold medals in flag football.” The chance to take football global and bring home the gold would be the opportunity of a lifetime. But as promising as that sounds for the NFL players, not all the veterans seem to be all-in with the idea.

On the Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson, the NFL legends discussed the opportunity. As Robinson explained it, “Flag football gives us a chance to play the world.” He added, “All the countries that are good, got players who played in America and went to college in America and they take those skills back with them.” He then asked the Seahawks legend for his take. Marshawn Lynch believes it certainly “give you another opportunity to get outside.” Talking about the injury aspect of the game, Lynch added, “possibility [of] getting hurt, but I mean that with anything – depending on how you look at it… that’ll be like training. – I just would like to see how that is to have NFL players competing in something that’s not owned by the NFL, and for somebody getting that check. I would love to see how that play out.”

But while Lynch believes it to be a good opportunity, he also questions the nature of the sport. “But the thing is that… it take away the aggression. So is it really football? – you can’t even push nobody down. That’s the whole purpose of playing football.” Robinson clarified here that “that’s the whole purpose of 11 on 11 tackle football.” And Lynch doubled down again with “That’s the only football, and I play running back. So that’s the only football that matter.” As a former RB, Lynch said even 20-30 years down the line, RBs won’t be going for flag football because their plays are more on the aggressive side. Robinson also said that “everybody wants to get in bed with football in some way, shape, or form. I believe once a league actually starts… players can start making some real money.”

Robinson believes that flag football could be an “entry point for certain guys that don’t want to play tackle.” But Marshawn Lynch is clear in his stance, “But that still ain’t football.” And Lynch isn’t the only one who is speaking up about NFL players going for the Olympic gold. Active veteran players are in this mix, too. The most notable dynamic duo in the league, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, have also shared their views on this matter.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. flag football

While Tom Brady and Justin Jefferson might look forward to the chance of bringing home the gold, not everybody is on the same boat. When Patrick Mahomes was asked about him potentially signing up for flag football, his answer wasn’t a resounding no. Instead, he simply said, “I’ll probably leave that to the younger guys.” Travis Kelce, on the other hand, wasn’t afraid of a showdown. As far as Kelce is concerned, the best players should take up the spots on the rosters, regardless of whether they come from flag or tackle football.

via Imago February 12, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 walks off the field after the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. – ZUMAm67_ 20250212_zaf_m67_034 Copyright: xTammyxLjungbladx

The current players on the roster for Team USA’s flag football aren’t all onboard with the idea of NFL players joining the huddle. As quarterback Darrell Doucette had recently pointed out in an interview. “The flag guys deserve their opportunity… that’s all we want… We felt like we worked hard to get the sport to where it’s at, and then when the NFL guys spoke up about it, it was like we were getting kicked to the side.” Doucette further clarified that, “You can’t really compare flag football and tackle football.” According to him, the current team players “feel like we are the best at it and we don’t need other guys.” But, enter Travis Kelce.

On his New Heights podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce addressed Doucette’s comments. Travis called out Doucette with, “Is this guy afraid of competition? – Have a tryout and the best players make the team. He’s just boxing out other people from joining the sport because they haven’t played the specific style of football?” Even Jason Kelce doubled down with, “If these guys are the best, they should represent Team USA – I don’t know anything about flag football, but I feel very confident they aren’t the best.” While Travis Kelce hasn’t made it known if he wants to play flag football, he believes only the best players should make the team. And his brother is all for that idea, too. 2028 is still three years down the line, and we will have to wait and see just how many NFL names make it through to Team USA to bring home the gold.