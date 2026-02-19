Seahawks Legend Predicts Major Change for Sam Darnold’s Offense as Team Risks Losing Kenneth Walker III

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans Nov 23, 2025 Nashville, Tennessee, USA Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold 14 warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Nashville Nissan Stadium Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevexRobertsx 20251123_jhp_ra1_0011

After capping the 2025 campaign with a second Super Bowl title, the Seattle Seahawks would not prefer any sweeping changes. But with Brian Fleury replacing Klint Kubiak and Kenneth Walker III hitting free agency, changes might be inevitable. While Sam Darnold’s unit may take some time to adjust, Seahawks legend Matt Hasselbeck thinks the bigger story isn’t what they lost. Instead, it’s more about identity change under new leadership.

“I think it was kind of a surprise pick going outside the organization, getting Brian Fleury as the OC,” Hasselbeck said on NFL on FOX. “He’s coming from San Francisco as the tight ends coach. I think he’s got an edge to him, though. So, when you think about what Mike Macdonald has talked about, what he wants to be identity-wise offensively, it’s a run-the-ball-first kind of team. And another future star that he has, that I don’t think really broke out in the way that he will, is tight end AJ Barner. So I do think that this is gonna show up to be a tight end-heavy offense.”

During a recent discussion, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd imagined a scenario where Seattle loses Walker III on top of Kubiak’s departure. When asked about the aftermath, Hasselbeck didn’t downplay the loss. He highlighted the franchise’s initial fears of who would leave with him. But the former QB believes Macdonald has done a terrific job of keeping stability.

Aside from Kubiak, quarterback coach Andrew Janocko, and a senior O-line advisor, most of the staff remains intact. Moreover, Hasselbeck showed confidence in Brian Fleury’s addition, citing the type of players he coached back in San Francisco. Taking George Kittle as an example, he acknowledged his efforts in transforming Kittle into a “playmaker” whose play resonates with legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski.

His 1000-yard production in 2023 and 2024 backs these claims when Brian was the tight ends coach. Fleury elevated Kittle’s game through customized training, something he could do here in Seattle. At 23, AJ Barner is a young talent whose foundation is still taking shape. As Hasselbeck mentioned, he was a bomb yet to explode. This past season, he doubled his production (519 yards) from his rookie year with a significant increase in receptions (52).

Overall, Macdonald’s vision and Fleury’s background signal a heavier focus on tight ends. If the team goes in this direction, Sam Darnold’s offense may soon revolve less around flashy wideouts and more around powerful tight ends. As uncertainty around Walker III’s future grows, Hasselbeck weighs in on what may happen.

Franchise tag unlikely for Sam Darnold’s MVP RB

Kenneth Walker III is entering the open market after his four-year, $8.44 million deal with Seattle expired this offseason. While there were expectations that the Seahawks would go after him, ESPN reports they still won’t use the franchise tag. The tagging window is open through March 3. Hasselbeck also spoke along the same lines while addressing the running back’s situation.

“I don’t think they’ll franchise him, but they could transition tag him,” he said. “They could sign him to a three or four-year deal. So there are other things on the table to keep him in play, especially with Zach Charbonnet being out with a serious injury this offseason.”

Seattle’s decision may seem surprising at first, as he was the Super Bowl MVP. Also, it would keep several key players from their title-winning roster. But there are other aspects to consider. Using the franchise tag would cost the Seahawks $14.1 million for one season. The team can afford it due to its solid cap space.

However, financial pressure from their Super Bowl run could push them to avoid the tag entirely. General manager John Schneider has used the franchise tag only twice in his sixteen-year tenure. Meanwhile, Walker is in for a raise after carrying just a $2.7 million cap hit last season. A franchise tag would make him the NFL’s fourth-highest-paid running back.

He handled 43.6% of Seattle’s rushing attempts during the regular season and posted 1,027 yards. Charbonnet enjoyed a breakout year with a team-leading 12 touchdowns before he tore his ACL. Walker carried the offense in his absence, giving Sam Darnold’s team a valid reason to take him back. However, the Seahawks already have multiple free agents they want to retain and sign, and even expressed interest in trying to extend WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, putting Walker’s future with the Seahawks in limbo.