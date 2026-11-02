Seahawks Legend, Who Became a Doctor After Retirement, Passes Away at 70

The Seattle Seahawks just lost one of their former players, who shaped the early years of the franchise. But Dan Doornink’s legacy was not limited to the football field. The running back had built a remarkable career in medicine as well, as he dedicated decades to helping his community after stepping away from the NFL before he passed away at the age of 70.

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While most professional athletes focus on their playing careers, he was pursuing a medical education. The Seahawks announced his passing, acknowledging him as an important part of the Seahawks’ history. Doornink passed away on Saturday, October 31.

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After the announcement, the Seahawks paid tribute to their star running back, expressing condolences to his loved ones.

“We are saddened by the passing of former Seahawk Dan Doornink. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and loved ones,” they wrote on social media.

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While Seattle fans will always remember his contributions during his era, his post-retirement life as a physician also made him a respected personality in Yakima, Washington.

His interest in medicine began when he was still playing in the NFL. He attended the University of Washington Medical School after his retirement from the league. His routine involved attending medical classes in the morning, reporting for football practice in the afternoon, and then studying till late at night.

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Doornink was a reliable running back, playing football at Washington State University, where he led the Cougars in rushing in 1976 and 1977. He was selected by the New York Giants in the seventh round of the 1978 NFL Draft and arrived in Seattle in 1979, where he spent seven seasons with the Seahawks.

One of his most unforgettable performances was during Seattle’s 1984 Wild Card playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Raiders. Doornink rushed for 126 yards and helped the Seahawks achieve a 13-7 win. Across his career, he appeared in 104 games, recorded 1,836 rushing yards, and 15 rushing TDs.

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But the hard work paid off. After he retired from football in 1986, he completed his Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Washington. He returned to his hometown, Yakima, and started a career in internal medicine. He spent three decades caring for patients.

And this transition earned him the nickname “Dr. Dan.”

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“I was competing against guys who didn’t have to study all the time,” Doornink once said in an interview with The Seattle Times. “It was hard and challenging, and I didn’t get much sleep those years.”

In 2021, he also talked about his health issues after getting COVID-19, which was complicated by a rare blood disorder. His recovery was very difficult, as he needed intensive care and a long period of rehabilitation.

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According to The Seattle Times, a statement from his family Sunday night stated that “our hearts are broken by the loss of our husband and father after an ongoing battle with two rare and chronic autoimmune diseases.”

While his performances will stay part of Seahawks history, his journey from football to medicine is what made Dan’s story truly outstanding.