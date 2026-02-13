NFL Legend Clears Stance on Mike Macdonald’s “Dark Side” in Staunch Defense of Ravens’ Super Bowl Winning Team

Essentials Inside The Story Dark Side sparks historic comparisons to Legion of Boom

Rod Woodson is impressed, but he still rejects all-time defense talk

Woodson firmly crowns his Ravens as best ever defense

The Seattle Seahawks’ “Dark Side” defense smothered many in the 2025 season, but was it historic? Amid comparisons to the team’s Legion of Boom era, NFL legend Rod Woodson addressed these and spoke about Mike Macdonald’s fresh approach. Notably, he remained defensive of his former team’s defense that took the league by storm in 2020.

“When we talk about modern-day football with today’s rule changes, that we don’t normally talk about defenses that play this physical and this fast, but they do,” Woodson said on the Rich Eisen Show. “They don’t let the refs throw on a flag here, or there dictate how they’re going to play and how fast they’re going to play.”

Rod Woodson’s response came when Eisen pointed out that people were already placing Seattle’s new deadly defense in the same category as the old Legion of Boom or the defenses he once played on.

Ironically, the Seahawks’ defense had deliberately chosen a new identity, yet the comparisons sought to find similarities. Mike Macdonald’s “Dark Side” was born casually on a bus ride, but it stuck. The name reflects Seattle’s gloomy fall and winter backdrop and, more importantly, a unit built to shut offenses down.

Praising the unit’s knack for playing tough football, Woodson acknowledged how new rules have favored offenses. The league has introduced many changes over the years, such as prohibiting low hits on signal-callers and a stricter interpretation of roughing-the-passer calls.

That’s why he believes Seattle’s defense stands on its own. Discussing Mike Macdonald’s play-calling experience on the Baltimore Ravens, Woodson thinks the coach has added his own flair in Seattle. He highlighted how the Seahawks can rush the passer from everywhere, be it the defensive line, linebackers, or even the secondary.

He also cited cornerback Devon Witherspoon’s fourth-quarter play during Super Bowl LX, calling it “amazing.” Using speed to his advantage, Witherspoon slipped between New England’s right tackle and running back to sack Drake Maye. That night, Seattle’s defense rattled the opponent with six sacks.

Devon served as both a pass rusher and a run defender on Sunday. Maye could only gain eighteen yards in the air by halftime, suffering three sacks. Ten different players on Mike Macdonald’s defense recorded pressure.

Though he was impressed by the Seahawks’ defense this year, Woodson still thinks his former team had the best defense the league has ever seen.

Woodson backs the 2000 Ravens’ defense after praising Mike Macdonald’s defense

The Ravens’ defense from the 2000 season is still considered one of the greatest in the league. That year, the unit ranked first in surrendering the fewest total points (165) and rushing yards (970) across sixteen games.

Led by linebacker Ray Lewis, the group posted four sacks and no touchdowns during their 34-7 Super Bowl XXXV win over the New York Giants. When Rich Eisen asked Rod Woodson directly where his former group stands among the league’s top defenses, he didn’t hesitate.

“I can say this…we are the best defense in one given year in the history of pro football,” he said. “That’s a fact. I mean the numbers bear it out. I think we only had when they gave up 18 touchdowns in a whole year.”

Woodson explained how the group used to structure itself for maximizing dominance. Massive defensive tackles Tony Siragusa and Sam Adams blocked the middle, making it nearly impossible to run the ball. Meanwhile, Lewis led the team as a physical leader, supported by young linebackers like Jamie Sharper and Peter Boulware.

In the secondary, cornerbacks Duane Starks and Chris McAlister handled coverage duties. At the same time, Woodson and the other safeties offered veteran leadership in the back. And the results spoke for themselves. Baltimore gave up just 10.3 points per game. Lewis closed out the year by earning the Defensive Player of the Year title.

Moreover, Marvin Lewis’ impressive leadership as defensive coordinator landed him a head coaching job at the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003. It leaves us with little doubt why Rod Woodson thinks his group was one of the league’s most feared defenses.