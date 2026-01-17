Richard Sherman Claps Back at Seahawks’ Fan Questioning His Loyalty Before 49ers Game

Essentials Inside The Story Sherman defends his analysis amid fan backlash over NFC West rivalry.

Former Seahawk turned 49ers player weighs in on playoff “pick ‘em.”

Seattle’s home-field advantage at Lumen Field poses major challenge.

The NFC West arch-rivals, the Seahawks and the 49ers, are set to clash in a Divisional Round this Saturday, but the sparks are already flying. Several NFL analysts have shared their perspectives on the heavyweight match-up, including the former Seahawks and 49ers cornerback, Richard Sherman. The analyst has drawn backlash recently from Seahawks fans for favoring the 49ers. This, however, did not sit well with Sherman, who gave the fan a piece of his mind.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You are a fan I’m part of the organizations,” Sherman wrote in reply on X as per Coach Yac. “We aren’t the same. There is no switch up because the team picked me to be part of it you like the team because you are from Washington. How about this. When the team calls you and you no longer have to buy tickets to the game then you can come back and give me advice.”

The Seahawks fan had initially posted, tagging Sherman, asking him not to switch up and “stay on that side” when Seattle won.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Sherman was one of Seattle’s defining defenders during the Legion of Boom era, but after a torn Achilles and the Seahawks’ decision to release him in 2018, he hit the NFC West free-agent market. Soon after his release, San Francisco called, and Sherman signed a three-year deal to join the 49ers. Since 2021, though, the former player has been an analyst with his own The Richard Sherman podcast, where he analyzes games.

The 37-year-old is considered an astute analyst. However, on January 13, a fan posted a picture of Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago with the Seahawks logo on Rocky and the 49ers logo on Ivan, suggesting the Legion of Boom would defeat the Niners. Sherman replied to the tweet, saying it needed to be flipped, hinting that he expects a 49ers victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, on a recent episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast, he advised the Seahawks offense to be more aggressive. However, he didn’t pick either of his former teams as a favorite for the playoff clash on Saturday. Rather, he called it a “pick ’em” that could go either way and come down to the last possession.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Sherman praises the Seahawks’ defense ahead of playoff game

Although Richard Sherman played for both the Seahawks and the 49ers, he built his career legacy with the former. In his latest episode of his podcast, he discussed the kind of pressure his former team would face, given their proven defense that has worked against the 49ers.

“There is pressure on Sam Darnold,” Sherman admitted on his podcast. “But when you have a great defense like the Seattle Seahawks do, you can get away with more.”

Later, he further emphasized how this could work. He suggested that if running the ball doesn’t work against a strong 49ers defense, he wanted quarterback Sam Darnold to take more risks, throwing long passes to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last matchup early in 2026 saw Seattle steal bragging rights on the 49ers’ home turf. That win proved their dominance in hostile territory. Sherman noted that despite the precedent, a rematch for San Francisco on such short notice could work in their favor. The real test for the 49ers now comes at Lumen Field. The Seahawks’ home advantage looms large, making it a tough hurdle for the 49ers to reclaim bragging rights on the road.