Super Bowl-Winning Seahawks Star’s New Career Ends After Just One Game

Essentials Inside The Story The former Seahawks player was fired as the Offensive Line coach after just one game

The primary reason for the scrutiny was reportedly the offensive line’s struggle

The fired OL coach was an alumnus of the University of Louisville

The UFL coaching ranks proved to be a brutal welcome for one Super Bowl champion, giving the former champ a big blow just 48 hours after their first game. For most retired players, stepping into coaching shoes equals a grind. But for the former 6 ft 7 offensive tackle, it lasted exactly one game and one loss.

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“One ex-Seahawk on the coaching staff was Super Bowl champion offensive lineman Breno Giacomini, who was hired by the newly established Louisville Kings as an OL coach,” reported Mookie Alexander. “After just one game, Giacomini revealed on his Instagram page that he’s been let go.”

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This was Breno Giacomini’s first-ever coaching gig, and he took the job in mid-January, ahead of the inaugural season of the UFL team. Owned by Alpha Acquico (Dwayne Johnson and Fox Corporation), the team was formed in October, and there was a lot of excitement, too, since a Super Bowl winner was one of the assistant coaches.

On January 30, the Louisville Kings officially announced that they had “hired Breno Giacomini to be their Offensive Line Coach 🔥” The post caption also highlighted the former OT’s NFL career and his time playing for Louisville.

“Giacomini played college football at Louisville and also 10 seasons in the NFL for the Packers, Seahawks, Jets, and Texans. Giacomini also won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks.”

However, the firing decision came after a disappointing home opener, where the Kings lost 15-13 to the Birmingham Stallions. The offensive line’s struggles were glaring, as the running backs were held to a meager 19 yards on 11 carries, putting the unit’s performance under immediate scrutiny.

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The Kings were leading 13-9 with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter. But the Stallions’ quarterback, Matt Corral, came in clutch at the last moment. With nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the quarterback led a 13-play, 66-yard drive, finding the end zone with under two minutes remaining.

Surprisingly, it was a homecoming for the Giacomini as he is a University of Louisville alumnus. Unfortunately, it did not end as he would have wanted. While Giacomini announced his firing on Instagram, neither he nor the Kings has provided any official reason for the firing. While Breno Giacomini’s first coaching gig turned out to be pretty short, the same cannot be said for his NFL career.

Breno Giacomini’s NFL career lasted for a decade

Breno Giacomini first stepped into the NFL when the Green Bay Packers picked him from Louisville in the 2008 draft in the fifth round (150th pick overall) and signed him on a four-year rookie contract. Three years later, Breno moved to the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. But he was released the same year before the franchise signed him once again, but this time to the active roster.

In his first season in Seattle, he played 15 games. However, the season was not as impressive as he had hoped. The O-line, consisting of Max Unger, Robert Gallery, and him, allowed 47 offensive sacks. The following year, he started all 16 games while sacks decreased to 33, highlighting that the O-line was clicking.

In his final season with the Seahawks, Giacomini led the franchise to Super Bowl XLVIII win, having played in each postseason game.

After playing the next three seasons with the New York Jets, a short stint with the Houston Texans, and the Oakland Raiders, the offensive lineman retired in 2018.

While his NFL career proved his resilience, Giacomini now faces a different kind of challenge: proving his coaching journey isn’t over before it truly began.