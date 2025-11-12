NFL Legend Blames Owner John Mara for Giants’ Misfortune After HC Brian Daboll’s Firing

Brian Daboll became the second coach to get fired this season. Sure, the Giants have battled injuries to key players, those close losses, and that brutal divisional pressure stacked with hungry playoff contenders. Yet somehow, it’s Daboll who is taking the heat for the embarrassing 2-8 record. But this isn’t getting along with some people. Instead, they have pointed fingers at the Giants’ front office for the team’s mess.

“Brian, don’t coach the team. He ain’t got no say. He probably didn’t have any say over the final 53. He probably had no say in free agency. He probably had no say in the draft,” former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe said on his Nightcap podcast on Tuesday. He even gave a wake-up call about Sean Payton‘s tenure, the rumoured replacement for Daboll.

“You actually think Sean Payton’s gonna come in there and the only thing he’s gonna be is a coach? He ain’t gonna have no say over the final 53. He’s not gonna have any say over the draft. He’s not going to have any say [in] free agency. He’s just going to stand there and coach. And then when things go wrong, they’re going to blame him just like all the coaches he (John Mara) fired.”

Well, John Mara‘s trigger fingers are no secret to the Giants fans when it comes to firing coaches whenever the team struggles to meet expectations. In the past 9 years, he has already changed 5 coaches. From Ben McAdoo (2016-2017) to Pat Shurmur (2018-2019), Joe Judge (2020-2021), and now Brian Daboll, the longest serving (2022-2025).

Sean Payton ticks all the boxes to be the Giants’ next head coach

For now, the Giants have handed over the head coach duties to offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. But there will be a change in the playcalling roles, and the current Denver head coach, Sean Payton, has the perfect resume for it.

The 61-year-old goes way back with the New York Giants, long before his Super Bowl glory days in New Orleans. Giants’ fans still remember him as the team’s quarterback coach and offensive coordinator from 1999 to 2002. Back then, his creative play-calling and sharp eye for quarterback development helped the Giants post a 12-4 season in 2000 and even grab a layoff win.

Working under Jim Fassel, Payton built a kind of reputation that defines his bold playcalling and friendly quarterback schemes. With New York eyeing a rebuild for the promising rookie Jaxson Dart. Payton might be the perfect grab for John Mara and other stakeholders.

His stint with Denver this season is also a major aspect to note. Denver is standing tall in the AFC West with an 8-2 record. The offense has been performing well, averaging 1,286 rushing yards and ranking in the top spots of the league. In terms of defense, well… it’s thriving. It is one of the best defenses of the league, allowing just 91.2 yards per game. All these aspects are reason enough for Payton to be the prime candidate for the next play-caller for the Giants.