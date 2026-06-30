“She’s Gotten Really Frail”: Michael Irvin Shares Heartbreaking Update on His Wife’s Health After Seeing Chris Johnson’s Condition

Former NFL wide receiver Michael Irvin recently shared an emotional update about his wife, Sandy Harrell, after watching former NFL running back Chris Johnson speak about his battle with ALS on Good Morning America. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Irvin reflected on the different ways neurological diseases affect families as he compared his wife’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease to Johnson’s fight against ALS.

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“I just walked back. I was in the room with my wife, and my wife, though she’s gotten really frail and, you know, doesn’t necessarily do a lot of walking on her own,” Irvin said. “She can get up and move around, you know, but she’s not there mentally.”

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Irvin first shared his wife’s diagnosis in 2024 and mentioned that his family had noticed changes in Sandy nearly a decade ago and first thought she was going through menopause. After several months of medical tests, doctors diagnosed her with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

“We recognize some things were going wrong with her about 10 years ago, actually,” Irvin said on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast.

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The couple first met in college, and have been married for 36 years, with four children. The HoF receiver explained that caring for his wife has become a full-time responsibility. Additionally, he also mentioned that nurses provide round-the-clock care because her condition requires constant attention.

“But she, if anybody, has earned the right to be in her home. You know what I mean?” Irvin said. “No matter what, she (Sandy) will be in her home.”

Early-onset Alzheimer’s is a rare form of the disease that develops before the age of 65. Doctors typically confirm the condition through a detailed medical assessment, which may include memory and thinking tests, neurological evaluations, and brain scans.

Imago FILE – NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin speaks on air during the NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Kickoff broadcast before the start of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Two men who were in a Phoenix hotel lobby the night Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin was accused of misconduct with an employee said Wednesday, March 8, 2023, they didn’t see him do anything wrong and that his brief interaction with the woman appeared friendly. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

“And then I watched this interview today, and I think as he holds this conversation with Michael Strahan, I think, oh, he’s fully there here, but he can’t do anything physically,” Irvin said on his channel. “I don’t know. Both are bad. In one place, you’re fully cognitive, but you can’t move or do anything. In the other place, you can move, but you’re not cognitive in any way.”

Johnson revealed his ALS diagnosis during a recent interview with Michael Strahan. The former running back and his wife mentioned that Johnson’s condition worsened much more quickly than he expected, and ALS has made it difficult for him to do everyday tasks.

“It’s continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined. I want people to understand just how quickly ALS can attack your body. Just over a year ago, I was picking up my 7-year-old daughter so she’d make a wish with her birthday cake. Today, I couldn’t do that.”

According to Boston University’s CTE Center 2021 study, former professional football players face a higher risk of getting and dying from ALS than adult men in general. Researchers said they could not identify one clear cause, but repeated blows to the head and brain injuries might be contributing factors.

Johnson decided to share his diagnosis to raise awareness about ALS and encourage more research into the disease, as he added that ALS hasn’t changed who he is.

“I want people to know that I’m still me. ALS has changed what my body can do, but it hasn’t changed who I am,” he said. “People sometimes look at the physical disability and assume you’re not still the same person inside. I still think the same. I still dream. I still love my family. My body just doesn’t cooperate.”

Chris Johnson’s interview tells everyone how these diseases affect people differently. One slowly weakens the body while the mind stays clear, while the other robs a person of their memory and thinking, even though they can still move.