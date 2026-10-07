“Since They Wouldn’t Play Me..”: Bucs Legend & Ex-Colorado Coach Warren Sapp Shows Off His Gig as ‘Gator Wrangler’

Plenty of NFL careers end in a TV booth, but some end in the woods. Former San Francisco 49ers defender Jason Hairston moved from the NFL into the hunting gear business, and he put the divide plainly: football was a job, hunting a passion. Pass rusher Jared Allen retired into life as a restaurateur, philanthropist, and diehard hunter. Warren Sapp has found a wilder place to go: the swamp, and a rope in hand.

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However, Sapp added a classic college football rivalry twist to his longtime passion. Having played for the Miami Hurricanes from 1991 to 1994, he took full advantage of UM’s historic rivalry with the Florida Gators to take a playful shot at them.

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“SappNotFishing since they wouldn’t play me, I play with the Real Ones!! #GatorWrangler,” Sapp captioned an Instagram post while holding an alligator’s mouth with his bare hands.

Warren Sapp’s alligator hunting is part of his post-NFL life as an avid Florida outdoorsman. Known by the hunting moniker “QB-Killa” (a nod to his Hall of Fame defensive tackle days), Sapp has participated in both public and private alligator harvests across Florida’s swamps.

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Sapp operates as an independent sports hunter who tags along with licensed outfitters and local legends. However, he is well-integrated into the Florida conservation and hunting community, where he has teamed up with the famous Python Cowboy for multiple wildlife management hunts in the Everglades.

That said, gator hunting isn’t the only hobby the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has picked up. Fishing stands as one of Warren Sapp’s favorite pastimes. He spends a massive amount of time on the water, targeting everything from deep-sea game fish to local Florida freshwater species.

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However, while Sapp was born and raised in Florida, he did not grow up as an outdoorsman or a hunter. He spent his youth strictly focused on football, and his 13-year NFL career left no time for time-consuming outdoor hobbies.

Sapp’s career started in 1995 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in the 1999 season and won the Super Bowl following the 2002 season representing the Bucs. However, in 2004, Sapp joined the Oakland Raiders and played for them until his retirement in March 2008.

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At the time of his retirement, Warren Sapp was one of only 12 defensive players in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl, be named Defensive Player of the Year, and win a Super Bowl. Due to this, Sapp was also able to transition into coaching despite taking over a decade-long gap from the sport.

He joined the Colorado Buffaloes football team as a senior quality-control analyst under head coach Deion Sanders in 2024. Then, a year later, Sapp also received a promotion to defensive pass-rush coordinator before announcing his resignation in February 2026.

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As a result, the Bucs legend and former Colorado coach has found himself busy exploring his hobbies yet again. And catching an alligator was something that Sapp felt overjoyed about while showing it to the public on socials.