“Soft”: Michael Irvin Rips NFL for Punishing Referee Who Swore at Trey McBride

What started as a heated argument over a missed pass interference call quickly turned into a punishment for an NFL official. While many around the league believe that both referees and players should be held accountable at the same level, Pro Football HoFer Michael Irvin has a different take on the situation.

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The 3x Super Bowl Champion did not defend the way the official handled the situation. But questioned whether the punishment fit what happened in his most recent YouTube video.

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“I don’t think it should come to this, what we’re talking about, suspending a man from his livelihood- when I know we have spoken every demonic foul language towards every ref in the National Football League. Me included. You know what I’m saying? This new era is soft all the way around.”

Irvin’s comments come after the NFL suspended line judge Jeff Seeman for two games over his exchange with Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. Cameras appeared to catch Seeman directing an expletive at McBride during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants.

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The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter, with just five minutes left, when Dru Phillips made contact with McBride before the ball arrived from Jacoby Brissett on a third-and-2 play.

Seeman’s response was caught by the broadcast cameras, with the official appearing to say “F— you” twice to McBride. The moment quickly spread across social media and drew criticism from the NFLPA.

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NFLPA executive director JC Tretter called the behavior “unacceptable,” pointing out that players are regularly disciplined when they cross the line with officials.

Meanwhile, CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, who was reportedly standing close to McBride, alleges that she did not hear the TE curse at the official.

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Kinkhabwala said McBride was aggressive while arguing his case but claimed the harshest thing she heard was, “You’re ruining the game.”

That context appeared to matter to Irvin, who said he did not know everything that had happened between the two during the game.

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“I don’t know what has been said between those two all game long,” Irvin said. “I don’t know if he’s been working on that dude all game long, as I have worked on dudes, and he was just sick of it, and they said something.

“That was not the first thing or the first time that man had to deal with something. That’s all I’m going to say about that. …I feel bad for it.”

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The NFL ultimately labelled Seeman’s actions as unprofessional conduct toward a player and handed him a two-game suspension. The punishment has now become another talking point around how much officials should be held accountable when emotions boil over on the field.

For Irvin, though, the issue goes beyond one official and one player. He believes the NFL is trying to eliminate the kind of raw emotion that has always been part of the game.

“There is no such place as perfect for everybody,” Irvin said. “This is the football field, and I’m telling you, so much goes on on this football field.”



The league has made its position clear by punishing Seeman. Irvin’s reaction shows that the debate over how officials should be held accountable is far from over.