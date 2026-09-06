“Somebody Gotta Go to Jail”: NFL Veteran Turned FOX Broadcaster Rips Controversial Call After Bryce Underwood’s Hail Mary in Michigan Win

It is still Week 1 in the 2026 college football season. Yet, it has produced moments that have garnered the attention of the NFL community. First, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went public to share a reaction, and now former NFL player turned FOX broadcaster Mark Ingram shared his two cents on the controversy around the Michigan Wolverines’ close win.

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“Somebody gotta go to jail for this sh*t,” Ingram wrote on X.

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Mark Ingram’s reaction came after watching how the Michigan Wolverines beat the Western Michigan Broncos 13-12, or rather, the decisions that played a crucial role late in the game.

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Western Michigan initially appeared to win when the stadium clock hit triple zeros. At that time, the score was 12-7 in favor of the Broncos. However, a replay review put one second back on the clock, giving one last opportunity for the Wolverines to turn around the game.

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Western Michigan coach Lance Taylor believed he and his team still had the game in their grasp. However, what unfolded later surprised him.

“I know when I looked up at the clock, it was past zeroes before we touched it,” Taylor told reporters after the game. “I knew they’d review it; it was the last play of the game, and because we defended it so well wasn’t worried or concerned about our guys going out and defending it the second time, and unfortunately we did not defend it as well the second time.”

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In a last-minute (in this case, second scenario) Hail Mary situation, Wolverines QB Bryce Underwood rose to the occasion. The 19-year-old then threw a 47-yard game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver JJ Buchanan to escape with a 13-12 victory in the final play of the game.

However, former NFL star Mark Ingram shared a contradictory opinion of the officials’ decision to let the Michigan Wolverines attempt it in the final play. While the decision-makers went as per the rulebook, Ingram felt otherwise.

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“Western Michigan got robbed. I’m sick for them,” Ingram wrote on another X post.

Like Mark Ingram, even Patrick Mahomes couldn’t help himself from reacting. However, the Chiefs signal caller was more astonished by the fact that Bryce Underwood pulled off a Hail Mary rather than engaging himself in the controversies around the last-second decision.

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“No way man 🤣🤣🤣” Mahomes wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Mark Ingram was more furious. But then again, the former NFL running back has been someone who often raised his voice on controversial officiating during games.

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“You cannot leave the game up to the referees. You have to dominate them, which is hard to do, especially when they have help from the refs,” Ingram told Yahoo Sports on radio row on September 2.

So, while Underwood’s last-second Hail Mary delivered a thrilling win for Michigan, the controversial clock decision left a sour taste for Western Michigan.