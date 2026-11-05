“Something’s Not Right”: Michael Strahan Reveals Cancer-Free Daughter Isabella Spoke Up During Recovery Journey, Helping Doctors Treat Her

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella battled one of the hardest challenges of her life and overcame it like a hero. But more than treatments and prayers, it was her awareness that helped save her life.

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“They put in a, titanium mesh in her skull, which they said that that titanium mesh would not, the bacteria wouldn’t stick to it,” Michael Strahan said on Get Real with Jim Weiss. “And she was good for weeks, and then all of a sudden, ‘You know, I’m just not feeling well.

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“And then she said, ‘Something’s not right.’ Back at the hospital, and found out the infection did, in fact, get onto the mesh, and had another surgery to remove that. But had she not said anything, we wouldn’t have known. But she advocated for herself.”

Isabella Strahan was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in October 2023 while studying in her freshman year at the University of Southern California. She began experiencing worsening headaches and dizziness before waking up and throwing blood one morning.

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Within two days, doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles performed emergency surgery to remove a tumor about the size of a golf ball.

After her first surgery, an MRI showed that she had an infection near the operated area of her brain. Doctors had to perform two more surgeries to treat the infection. They also used a titanium mesh plate to replace the part of her skull that had been removed. However, the infection eventually reached the mesh, and doctors discovered it because Isabella spoke up about not feeling well.

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After the surgery, Isabella spent four weeks in rehabilitation to regain her strength. She then underwent several rounds of radiation, which caused her to lose her hair.

She started chemotherapy in February 2024 and continued treatment until June. The journey was physically and emotionally challenging, but she kept working toward recovery.

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After finishing chemotherapy, Isabella returned to Duke Children’s Hospital for follow-up scans. In July 2024, she shared the good news in a YouTube video titled Goodbye Hospital, announcing that she was “cancer-free.”

She then returned to USC to continue her education. In a YouTube video posted on January 28, 2026, Isabella shared details of her latest hospital visit and MRI results. The scan was done to check whether the brain tumor had returned. Thankfully, the results were clear, with no new tumor growth.

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Throughout her cancer journey, Michael Strahan stood by her side. When he heard that Isabella had cancer, he was having dinner with a former teammate from the New York Giants. He immediately left and caught a flight to be with his daughter.

He also stayed away from work for the first three weeks after her diagnosis and surgery, missing his shows because being with Isabella was more important to him. Hearing that his daughter had cancer made him fear the worst and worry that he might lose her.

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“Yes, as a parent you hear that your kid has cancer and you go, ‘Whoa.’ You have to control your thoughts, because your brain thinks of the worst-case scenario, and then you work your way back from there,” Strahan said. “I don’t think I’ll go through the rest of my life without some worry in some shape or form about this.”

Isabella’s videos have helped other cancer patients feel less alone and given them hope during their treatment. Her journey was also featured in an ABC special called Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight to Beat Cancer. The program showed her fight against cancer.

Now, with her family’s support, Isabella is sharing her journey with others and inspiring many lives.