Ben Roethlisberger Fails to Hold Back Tears After Steelers Hall of Honor Announcement

The Steelers introduced the Hall of Honor in 2017 to recognize legendary players who helped shape the franchise’s legacy. In its 2025 edition, they honored three former football players, Ben Roethlisberger, Joey Porter Sr., and Maurkice Pouncey. Emotions ran high for all, but especially for Big Ben, who retired in 2022, after spending 18 glorious years in Black and Gold. Standing at the Acrisure Stadium to receive the honor on Sunday, he faced his biggest opponent: His own emotions.

“Steelers Nation is the best fans in all the sports,” said Big Ben during the ceremony, as tears rolled down his face. “Absolutely thankful for I get to play in front of you for 18 years.” The former quarterback tried really hard to hold back his tears, but he could not. He paused to recollect himself and added:

I can never imagine putting on any other uniform than the Black and Gold. I wanted to win so badly for you because your passion and love for this team runs through your bodies. You’ll bleed for us, and I wanted to bleed for you. Thank you for all your support. I will always bleed Black and Gold.”

More than his words, his tears narrated the story of how grateful he was for being able to play for the Steelers and being honored by them. The legendary quarterback spent 18 years with the Black and Gold before hanging up his boots in 2021.

With the Steelers, he won two Super Bowls (XL, XLIII), six Pro Bowl appearances, and two-time NFL passing yards leader, among other accolades. Besides, he has also set several NFL records, with 47 completions in a game and four career 500-yard passing games. Big Ben ranks sixth in NFL all-time pass yards with 64,088 yards. He recorded 418 touchdowns and has a pass completion rate of 64.4%.

While Ben Roethlisberger was inducted into the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor, the former quarterback has proposed a name who could win the Steelers’ team MVP this season.

Ben Roethlisberger shows confidence in Brandin Echols

The 7-6 Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 to take control of the AFC North. Currently, they are gearing up for the Miami Dolphins on “Monday Night Football.” The Black and Gold has lost three of its last five games and is still on shaky ground. The main reason for it has been the players’ lack of consistency. Amid such performances, Ben Roethlisberger has named an under-the-radar player whom he believes has the potential to win the team MVP in 2025.

“[Brandin] Echols right now — if you’re talking about a team MVP, it’s hard to find a guy,” said Ben Roethlisberger on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast.”His name is in the ring, in the hat for sure.”

It is an interesting take from the former Super Bowl winner.

Brandin Echols joined the Steelers from the Jets this season. The cornerback completed 42 tackles, with 29 being solo. He has one sack and a forced fumble, and defended six passes. He has always performed whenever he entered the gridiron wearing the Black and Gold jersey.

There are still four games left for the Steelers this season. Echols could very well become the team MVP if he keeps up his form and proves Big Ben right.

The Dolphins, Lions, Browns, and Ravens are their last four opponents. The first two games are challenging, the Browns will be comparatively easy, and the Ravens will pose them the greatest threat. Not only are the Ravens their divisional opponents, but the last game could also pretty well determine the division leaders. It will be interesting to see how things will turn out for the Steelers and Echols, especially after a vote of confidence from the new Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor member.