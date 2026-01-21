Ben Roethlisberger’s Strong QB Request for Steelers Amid Aaron Rodgers Rumored Return

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Pittsburgh Steelers uncertain, the spotlight has shifted to the quarterback situation. And now, former NFL legend Ben Roethlisberger has weighed in. He offered a clear and powerful take on how the team should handle its QB situation moving forward.

While speaking on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, the former QB discussed the major steps that Pittsburgh can take to shape up their next quarterback.

“I don’t think it hurts to try and bring Aaron [Rodgers] back,” he said. “If you can, if he wants to, for another year, for the reason of helping Will Howard to grow for another year. If Aaron is like, I’m out of it, I’m done. That’s scenario one. If Aaron is back, then I have no problem with Aaron coming back and helping Will Howard for another year. And if Will stays healthy, he’s your number two.”

One thing Roethlisberger strongly pushed back on was drafting a quarterback in the near future. He said he wouldn’t take a QB in the draft for at least the next two to three years. In his view, too many teams make the mistake of grabbing a quarterback first and then scrambling to build around him. Instead, Ben believes the Steelers should focus on building a strong, complete roster and then plug the right quarterback into that system.