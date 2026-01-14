Bill Cowher’s Strong Message on Mike Tomlin’s Steelers Exit After Urging HC to Avoid Impulsive Decisions

After Mike Tomlin officially parted ways with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the most powerful reactions came from someone who had walked down that path before. Steelers legend Bill Cowher, who headed the team from 1992 to 2006, shared an emotional response to Tomlin’s resignation. Speaking from a leadership perspective, his message went beyond football.

“I just found out about it just a very short while ago,” he said on the Chains podcast. “Listen, it’s a special place. Mike has done a fantastic job there. Integral part of that community.”

While speaking to podcasters Pat Miller and Jim Kirwan, Cowher gave Tomlin his flowers for leading the team for 19 seasons. Earlier that same day, before the coach’s resignation came to light, Cowher had suggested Tomlin take time to reflect instead of acting on emotion.

“He made a decision today, but I think he also probably had, probably made a decision prior to today,” he said. “Make that kind of a quick decision like that without giving a lot of forethought. And I’m sure he has with [wife] Kiya and his family. I wish him nothing but the best. He’s been a tremendous head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The way he represented that organization.”

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.