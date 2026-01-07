brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Bill Cowher’s Strong Message to Steelers on Firing Mike Tomlin After HC’s Blunt Playoff Message

ByMuskan Lodhi

Jan 6, 2026 | 9:49 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Bill Cowher’s Strong Message to Steelers on Firing Mike Tomlin After HC’s Blunt Playoff Message

ByMuskan Lodhi

Jan 6, 2026 | 9:49 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

If it weren’t for their 26-24 win over the Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers would have packed their bags. But even after making a last-minute comeback in the season, the noise surrounding head coach Mike Tomlin’s future persists. And now, NFL legend Bill Cowher has addressed the issue on national television, opting for a pushback approach. His perspective is rooted in success, expectations, and why stability still matters in Pittsburgh.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, Bill Cowher discussed the growing chatter about Tomlin and the constant speculation about his job security. His message to the Steelers organization is simple. 

“I think I always would like to give people 24-48 hours when it’s all said and done,” Cowher said. “Let the emotions get out of it. Have a chance to sit back and reflect, and it’s to sit down and have conversations about moving forward. Where are we going to go? The directions we need to go, the things that need to be done, and do I want to be a part of that process? And if it’s sometimes, as you talked about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the former Steelers head coach thinks it’s all about expectations. Cowher explained that when a coach sets a standard high early, expectations only ramp up over time. As a result, the media and fans view playoff appearances as the bare minimum rather than an achievement.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved