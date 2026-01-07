Bill Cowher’s Strong Message to Steelers on Firing Mike Tomlin After HC’s Blunt Playoff Message

If it weren’t for their 26-24 win over the Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers would have packed their bags. But even after making a last-minute comeback in the season, the noise surrounding head coach Mike Tomlin’s future persists. And now, NFL legend Bill Cowher has addressed the issue on national television, opting for a pushback approach. His perspective is rooted in success, expectations, and why stability still matters in Pittsburgh.

Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, Bill Cowher discussed the growing chatter about Tomlin and the constant speculation about his job security. His message to the Steelers organization is simple.

“I think I always would like to give people 24-48 hours when it’s all said and done,” Cowher said. “Let the emotions get out of it. Have a chance to sit back and reflect, and it’s to sit down and have conversations about moving forward. Where are we going to go? The directions we need to go, the things that need to be done, and do I want to be a part of that process? And if it’s sometimes, as you talked about.”

Further, the former Steelers head coach thinks it’s all about expectations. Cowher explained that when a coach sets a standard high early, expectations only ramp up over time. As a result, the media and fans view playoff appearances as the bare minimum rather than an achievement.

