Jerome Bettis Calls For “Desperation” From Steelers as Aaron Rodgers Nears Retirement

It’s been 17 years since the Pittsburgh Steelers last won a Lombardi Trophy, while franchise legend Jerome Bettis thinks the time is ripe to add another to the cabinet. The former running back believes that the 2026 season presents a unique opportunity for the Steelers, with their star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, entering his last season. During a recent interview with Action Network (DJ Siddiqi), he spoke about his hopes for the team ahead of the regular season.

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“Oh, 10 times better. They got more talent. The key when you are diminished from a talent perspective, you don’t give yourself a chance. And I think that’s what was happening. They just didn’t have enough. They had some talented players, but they just didn’t have enough talented players to compete with some of the other top-caliber football teams, and you saw it once they got to the playoffs, the latter part of the season when they started to struggle.

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“I think they understood that (lack of talent), and they went and tried to retool and get more talent in the building. That’s what they’ve done, and so let’s see what happens this year. Obviously, there should be some motivation knowing that this is Aaron’s last year, and I think that should carry through to the team, and hopefully play with a sense of desperation.”

The Steelers have finished the past three regular seasons with a 10-7 record, but came short thrice in the AFC Wild Card game. Bettis believes it was because of a dearth of talent on the roster.

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RB Jaylen Warren rushed for 958 yards in the 2025 season, while RB Kenneth Gainwell rushed for 537 yards, and veteran WR D.K. Metcalf recorded 850 receiving yards. The Steelers had significant talent, but Bettis believes it wasn’t enough.

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The Steelers won three of their first four games last season, with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. But as the season went on, Weeks 7 to 13 saw Pittsburgh lose a majority of their games, their 4-1 record in Week 6 dropping to 6-6. Regardless of these inconsistencies, the Steelers won the AFC North title in 2025 with their most experienced QB at the helm. The 2026 season reunited Rodgers with head coach Mike McCarthy, and the two also worked for 13 seasons during their time together in the Green Bay Packers (2006–2018), back when McCarthy was the HC in Green Bay.

Last season, Rodgers completed 327 of 498 passes, achieving a completion percentage of 65.7%. Additionally, he threw for 3,322 yards and recorded 24 touchdowns. This season gives Rodgers a chance to work with an HC who knows his style of play. McCarthy’s guidance and Rodgers’ seasoned QB arm, along with the offseason moves that Bettis spoke of, could be enough to push the Steelers to a championship run.

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Offseason roster changes could be the difference for the Steelers

The Steelers’ defensive line has received a significant boost from the addition of cornerback Jamel Dean from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dean recorded a career-high three interceptions last season in 14 games. Meanwhile, the Steelers also re-signed cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to provide depth with Joey Porter Jr.

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The front office also brought in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who has been a reliable receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, making 80 receptions for 784 yards along with seven receiving TDs in 2025. Pittman, along with Metcalf, will form a productive receiver core for Rodgers to throw to.

The front office also signed running back Rico Dowdle to a two-year deal. Dowdle was a key piece for the Panthers last season, as he led the franchise in rushing with 1,076 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He has also played under HC McCarthy during his time with the Dallas Cowboys (2020-2024). McCarthy’s familiarity with his playstyle, coupled with Dowdle’s prolific running, made him a perfect fit.

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The Steelers also made other major offseason additions, such as signing safeties Jaquan Brisker and Darnell Savage, to provide depth, and made significant coaching staff changes. Brian Angelichio was brought in as Offensive Coordinator, whereas assistant offensive line coach Jahri Evans and senior offensive assistant Frank Cignetti Jr. Patrick Graham joined the Steelers in 2026 as their Defensive Coordinator.

Bettis, along with all Steelers fans, will have their eyes trained on the opening games, hoping that the changes allow the team to get past the Wild Card Round this year. The offseason changes, per Bettis, should give the Steelers enough of a chance to make it all the way this season.