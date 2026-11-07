Steelers Legend Antonio Brown Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Assault in Shooting Case, Avoids Prison

Antonio Brown’s shooting case finally gave him some relief. After a year-long legal battle, his case has reached its endpoint, potentially allowing him to move towards a more normal life.

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As per reports from NBC Sports, “Former NFL star Antonio Brown, who was accused of opening fire at a man in Miami last year, pleads guilty to a lesser charge in a deal that’ll keep him out of prison.”

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Brown will not have to serve time in prison after accepting a plea deal in his Miami shooting case. On November 6, 2026, Brown pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm. In return, he received three years of probation instead of a prison sentence.

However, in order to let that happen, Brown must meet certain requirements during this period.

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First, he must undergo a psychological evaluation and attend counseling every week if authorities require him to do so. Second, Antonio Brown cannot own or carry a gun.

After the hearing, he thanked God and said he wanted to “get back to life” and spend more time with his family.

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During the hearing, Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office prosecutor Howard Rosen explained why prosecutors agreed to lower Brown’s original attempted murder charge to a less serious offense.

“Rather than the entire case going away and there being no opportunity for Mr. Brown to receive what’s ultimately going to be some therapeutic treatment, we all came together, the defense and the state, and decided that this was in the best interest of everybody,” Rosen said.

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The incident happened on May 16, 2025, when Antonio Brown attended a celebrity boxing event in Miami. According to police, Brown got into a fight with a man named Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu. After the fight, Brown allegedly took a gun from a security guard and fired at Nantambu.

Nantambu told police that one of the bullets grazed his neck. However, he did not want Brown to face prosecution and wanted the case to be closed.

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Brown originally faced a second-degree attempted murder charge that could have resulted in up to 30 years in prison. However, with his plea deal and three-year probation sentence, he will not have to serve that prison time.

Plus, back in September, his attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, explained why Brown agreed to the plea deal despite maintaining his innocence.

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“This was not an easy decision,” Eiglarsh said. “Antonio believes in his innocence. He believes strongly in his Stand Your Ground defense, and he believes he would ultimately prevail at trial. But when prosecutors put an offer on the table that transforms a potential decades-long prison sentence into a significantly reduced charge and probation, there was simply no way he could reasonably turn it down.”

Now, with this settlement, what’s next for Brown?

Antonio Brown’s future plans

One of his focuses could be music. Antonio Brown signed a $5 million deal in February 2022 to promote Fwaygo Music, a new app where musicians could release and share their songs. The app was supported by TuneCore, a company that helps independent artists distribute their music.

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Brown announced the partnership in an Instagram video with Fwaygo’s founders. He saw the deal as his first step toward building a music career after leaving the NFL. He wanted to use the platform to release his own songs and help other independent artists share their music.

Business could be another career path for Antonio Brown after his NFL career. In January 2026, he received permission from a Miami judge to travel to Tampa for one week to handle work-related activities. However, this did not mean he was free from house arrest or other court restrictions.

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His lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, told the court that Brown needed to attend business meetings with a company that rents luxury and exotic cars. He also had plans to visit a music studio. These activities showed that Brown was exploring opportunities outside football and music.

Despite getting permission to travel, Brown still had to wear a GPS ankle monitor and follow court rules. The judge allowed only this particular trip and made it clear that Brown would need separate approval for any future travel.

Now, let’s wait and see what career path Antonio Brown chooses after getting relief in this case. But for now, his only priority remains spending more time with his family after all the chaos.