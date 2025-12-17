Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Announces Absence as Podcast Host’s Family Undergoes Kidney Transplant

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has quite a reputation for speaking his mind. Since launching his podcast in 2022, the NFL legend has shared multiple stories and opinions with fans every week. However, this time around, Roethlisberger’s weekly podcast took a somber turn as the Steelers legend paused the football talk to share an important update about a member of his show’s family.

“The family that does know what’s going on, you’re probably wondering Spencer is,” he said. “Still in the hospital with his little girl. She had her kidney transplant last week, everything went really well, obviously, Spence’s wife gave her kidney, one of her kidneys, to baby Ollie. And so, going well so far.” Ben said while addressing co-host Spencer’s absence from the show.

While recovery is ongoing, the 43-year-old host reassured listeners that things are moving in a positive direction. He revealed that Spencer and his family will likely stay in the hospital for a few more weeks. Roethlisberger also clarified that his podcast partner wanted fans to be informed about his situation and thanked everyone for their prayers and kind messages.

Lastly, the Steelers’ legend added that they will continue to adjust the episode lineup as needed. If Spencer can’t return soon, Hoge may continue to fill in for him. For those who don’t know, Spencer Te’o has been co-hosting the podcast since its launch on September 2, 2022. The show began with the hosts exploring Ben’s life post-retirement and memories with the Steelers. Over time, it expanded to include interviews with current and former players and coaches, as well as live game commentary.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Roethlisberger invited former Steelers running back Merril Hoge for an engaging discussion about the Hall of Honor event, where Ben Roethlisberger was presented with the honor.

Ben Roethlisberger breaks down during Hall of Fame event

The Steelers introduced the Hall of Honor in 2017 to celebrate the players who defined the franchise’s great legacy. This year, Roethlisberger, Joey Porter Sr., and Maurkice Pouncey made it to the 2025 class. The former quarterback has dedicated his 18-year-long NFL career to only one team. So, of course, he had it coming.

While the ceremony brought a wave of emotions for the trio, it was too overwhelming for Roethlisberger to handle. Standing at Acrisure Stadium to receive the honor, “Big Ben” struggled to keep his emotions in check. In fact, he poured his heart while thanking everyone who counted on him.

“Steelers Nation is the best fans in all the sports,” he said during the ceremony. “Absolutely thankful for I get to play in front of you for 18 years. I can never imagine putting on any other uniform than the Black and Gold. I wanted to win so badly for you because your passion and love for this team runs through your bodies…”



He ended his note, promising to “bleed Black and Gold” just as fans have done all these years. Roethlisberger’s reaction showed just how deeply he values the franchise he helped win two Super Bowl titles. After six Pro Bowl selections, his induction into the Hall of Fame is another step toward cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players in Steelers history.