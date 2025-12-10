Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Receives Bad News on Colts’ Signing Philip Rivers

Essentials Inside The Story Philip Rivers returns to Colts amid Daniel Jones injury frenzy

Rivers needs 649 yards to surpass Big Ben for sixth all-time

Stafford also closing in, adding pressure to all-time leaderboard

Ben Roethlisberger’s place in the NFL record books suddenly looks less secure, and it’s all thanks to a 44-year-old quarterback returning to an old team’s practice squad. Following Daniel Jones’ injury against the Jaguars, the Colts had a QB frenzy. Now, bringing retired Philip Rivers back to the NFL seems to be the only way out for them. While the Colts may find solace in their new former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger could see this as bad news.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Philip Rivers, now back with the Colts, needs 649 passing yards to leapfrog Ben Roethlisberger for No. 6 on the all-time career list,” wrote ProFootballTalk on X. “(And Matthew Stafford is closing in on passing both of them by.)”

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Ben retired in 2021 with 64,088 passing yards, sitting sixth all-time. The resurfacing of Rivers could very well now be bad news for the Steelers legend. Rivers, retired in 2020 with 63,440 yards, is now just 649 behind and could surpass him if promoted to the Colts’ first team. Respect remains, but no one wants a record broken, especially with Matthew Stafford also closing in on the sixth spot.

After Week 14, the Rams quarterback stands at 63,163 passing yards, earning him the eighth position on the list. The Rams are on a roll and pushing toward the top seed in their conference, and with his postseason spot secured, the remaining 925 yards to reach sixth all-time suddenly feel well within reach.

At 37, Stafford is still active and climbing, which is a contrast to retired names around him on the leaderboard, especially now that Philip Rivers has unexpectedly reentered the conversation by returning to the Colts’ practice squad. His surprise comeback has put renewed attention on that sixth spot, setting up an intriguing storyline heading into Week 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philip Rivers is looking for a head start for the sixth position in Week 15

The Colts reuniting with Philip Rivers is not something written in the stars, but on their injury reserve. First, it was Anthony Richardson’s injury where a stretch band hit him in the face, causing an orbital fracture. Now, it is Daniel Jones’ Achilles injury. Signing Rivers is something done with little choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

According to reporter Jordan Schultz, the 44-year-old quarterback may represent the Colts on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

“The idea that Philip Rivers could be the Colts’ starting QB **this week** vs the Seahawks is not out of the question at this moment,” wrote Jordan Schultz on X. “Throwing the ball and arm strength were not an issue in his workout, per a source. Wed. and Thu. will tell the full story. Wild times we are in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Colts have around a 50% chance of qualifying for the playoffs if they can win the next game against the Seahawks. So, winning for them is a must under any conditions. Meanwhile, Rivers has been out of action for more than four years. Practicing for a week and then coming back would be a spectacle. It might solve their QB problem momentarily, but the advantage will not necessarily be with them.

On the other hand, the 10-3 Seahawks will be looking to steal the top seed spot from the Rams, who also have the same record. It will be interesting to see how the Colts handle the Seahawks. Will Rivers drop a magical performance and get nearer to 64,088 passing yards, or will they go with Riley Leonard? Either way, they will need to stop the Seahawks from spreading their wings if they fancy making it to the playoffs.