Steelers Legend James Harrison Calls Out NFLPA’s Silence Amid Outrage Over NFL Seeking Replacement Refs

Essentials Inside The Story James Harrison reignites an old debate with a sharp call-out

Memories of past chaos resurface, hinting that the league could be heading down a risky and familiar path again

Around the NFL, voices are growing louder about the issue

The NFL and its Referees Association (NFLRA) will see their collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expire on May 31, 2026. That’s why the league is already laying the groundwork for hiring officials from small colleges and schools. Back in 2012, a similar plan failed as replacement officials drew heavy criticism for missing key calls. While concerns mount over the potential impact on game integrity, the NFLPA has remained silent on the league’s approach. This stance hasn’t sat well with Pittsburgh Steelers legend James Harrison.

Hence, he didn’t hold back and called out the NFLPA publicly on social media.

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“That worked out great in 2012! And where is the @NFLPA at on this? No comment?” James Harrison posted on X.

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According to leaked emails, the NFL has already started making a list of 150 backup officials for the 2026 season. However, this is not the first time such a situation has occurred. In 2012, the NFL used replacement referees from the college, high school, and semi-pro levels for a 110-day lockout, which included regular-season games. The controversy peaked when officials awarded the Seattle Seahawks a touchdown on the infamous “Fail Mary” call, allowing them to beat the Green Bay Packers 14–12 on September 24, 2012.

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This has been long-standing evidence for the past fourteen years. Historically, the NFLPA has viewed inexperienced officials as a significant “unreasonable health and safety risk.”But now their silence might suggest they are on board with the plan. Just two days back, the NFLPA appointed JC Tretter as its new executive director. Analysts have an idea that the union might be waiting to see how the conversations between the NFL and the Referees Association (NFLRA) progress before making a formal statement.

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The NFL said last year in a memo that it “remained focused on implementing changes to the agreement in ways that will improve the performance of our game officials, increase accountability, and ensure that the highest-performing officials are officiating our highest profile games.”

On the contrary, the NFLRA wants to safeguard the status quo or, in some cases, give the league access to working with game officials. However, NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller explained that the league has had to start preparing for these situations. That’s why the league has decided to start onboarding as early as April, attend a four-day clinic in May, and continue training during the summer. If there’s still no agreement, they would also attend training camps before the start of the regular season.

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“We will continue to engage at the bargaining table in the hope of reaching an agreement that strengthens officiating overall and is ultimately best for the game,” Miller said per ESPN. “However, given the union’s refusal to discuss material terms and the rapidly approaching expiration of the current agreement, we have been compelled to take steps to ensure football continues uninterrupted this season.”

Even though Miller says the goal is to keep the season running smoothly, much of the football community remains unconvinced that this is the right approach.

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Criticism builds across the league over the NFL’s replacement officials plan

While the league is trying to explain why it might feel “compelled” to consider using replacement officials, NFLRA executive director Scott Green said he is “surprised” the NFL would even consider going down that road again after what happened in 2012.

Green also brought up some of the deeper concerns that go along with that scenario. One concern is that the replacement officials might be easier targets for gamblers to influence. There are safety concerns as well. These officials are not used to the speed and physicality of the game.

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Former quarterback Chase Daniel also spoke out strongly on the topic.

“This is the NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE…we can’t be doing the replacement refs thing again,” Chase Daniel wrote on his X post. “Even considering this again is insane. We already saw how that played out in 2012, and it took one national TV disaster to fix it. This isn’t just about missed calls….It impacts protections, tempo, communication… you’re not tweaking officiating, you’re changing the entire game.”

ESPN’s Pat McAfee shared a similar reaction.

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“NOPE. WE CAN’T BE DOING REPLACEMENT HIGH SCHOOL REFS IN THE NFL AGAIN. @NFL, time to start the retired player pipeline. FOR THE GOOD OF BALL,” McAfee posted on X.

Other than that, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor remains worried about Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers quarterback hasn’t yet clarified his intention to return, and replacement officials could influence Rodgers’ decision.

“Something I’ve been thinking about w/ possibility of replacement refs — does this affect Aaron Rodgers’ decision?” Brooke wrote on X. “He’s been vocal about his frustration with them and even mentioned it several times last year. Seems fair to wonder if he’d want to deal with that in his last season.”

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At the end of the day, it is clear that using replacement referees is problematic, and the ‘Fail Mary’ offers a reminder that they cannot afford to repeat past mistakes.