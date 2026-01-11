Steelers Legend James Harrison Drops Concerning Reaction to John Harbaugh’s Links With Browns HC Job

Essentials Inside The Story James Harrison openly reacts to John Harbaugh being tied to Cleveland.

Harbaugh’s résumé and authority shift how the Browns are viewed.

Andrew Berry’s standing quietly enters the conversation around Cleveland’s future.

Following the infamous Black Monday after the regular season, eight head coaches were fired, including the Cleveland Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski. The Browns ended the season with a disappointing 5-12 record and will look to build around their young core of players. With several names, including the recently fired John Harbaugh, emerging as viable candidates, Pittsburgh Steelers legend James Harrison has shared some concerning information regarding the former Baltimore Ravens head coach’s links with the Browns.

“No, they ain’t going to get along,” Harrison said on his Deebo & Joe podcast with cornerback Joe Haden. “I refuse to allow it. I all*gedly heard that Andrew Berry said that Harbaugh is an A******.”

With these comments, James Harrison was reacting to Joe Haden’s statement about wanting John Harbaugh to be the Cleveland Browns head coach.

“John Harbaugh. Yes, sir. Please,” Haden said. “And do what you got to do. Whip them into shape. Them boys will be ready to listen to that man. They will respect that man. Everybody is going to listen to him, too. We need somebody proven.”

There aren’t any reports or rumors about Browns GM Andrew Berry sharing such an opinion of John Harbaugh. The links between Harbaugh and Cleveland aren’t false. Recently, Cleveland.com reporter Kay Cabot revealed that Harbaugh himself has a legitimate interest in the job in Cleveland as well. Similarly, a report by The Athletic’s Diana Russini has confirmed the Browns’ interest in the Toledo native.

With these rumors making the rounds, John Harbaugh could emerge as the coach Cleveland has always wanted. During his 18-year tenure with the Ravens, the veteran coach transitioned from Joe Flacco to Lamar Jackson as he reshaped the offense by hiring coordinators who aligned with the quarterback’s attributes rather than forcing a single system.

Subsequently, he finished as one of the NFL’s longest-tenured coaches with a 193-124 record (.609), including playoffs, and guided the Ravens to six AFC North titles, two No. 1 seeds, four trips to the AFC Championship Game, and a Super Bowl in 2012. For an organization as unstable as the Browns, with 12 head coaches and only three postseason appearances since 1999, Harbaugh could emerge as the perfect solution.

Harrison’s revelation emerges as a concerning issue regarding John Harbaugh’s future with the Browns. The Dawg Pound also received another major update about how certain demands from Harbaugh could affect his chances of becoming the next head coach in Cleveland.

Insider reveals John Harbaugh’s demands for Cleveland

With John Harbaugh emerging as one of the best coaches on the market, the Cleveland Browns must be able to meet the long list of demands made by the former Baltimore Ravens head coach. Tony Grossi reported this development during his appearance on the ESPN Cleveland radio show.

“I talked to a league insider, who speculates on what he’s heard about Harbaugh’s prerequisites to even be interested in your job,” Grossi said. “These are $20 million a year (salary), $10 million assistant coach budget, total authority over the roster, and he would like to select his own guy to lean on, a personnel guy.”

With these demands, the Cleveland Browns may be forced to move away from their current GM, Andrew Berry, who has been with the franchise for close to a decade. Berry was the Vice President of Player Personnel from 2016 to 2018, when he left the Browns before rejoining as the Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager in 2020.

During this latest tenure, the Browns have had two 11-win seasons and two playoff appearances. But over the last 34 games, Cleveland has won only eight times. Hence, the Dawg Pound hopes the team owner, Jimmy Haslam, makes the right decision and ends its years of struggle.