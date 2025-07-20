Steelers Legend James Harrison Gives Up on Mike Tomlin’s Team After Aaron Rodgers Confession

A stone-cold stare from Steelers’ former LB James Harrison once meant confidence was coursing through Steelers Nation. But this summer, with Aaron Rodgers rolling into Pittsburgh, the legend’s silence offers something else. A signal that belief in the team’s future isn’t a given, even among those who once made the franchise’s heartbeat. Harrison, once a symbol of unyielding expectations, has notably taken a step back from making predictions for HC Mike Tomlin’s squad. He’s now sensing a shift that’s all about what results the Steelers can pull off.

It’s not often that James Harrison defers when asked about his old team’s future. But in a candid interview with TMZ Sports, when prompted about Rodgers joining the Steelers, Harrison’s reply was a veteran optimism laced with skepticism. His answer to Rodgers’ addition was acknowledging only that “winning covers up a whole lot. So as long as they’re winning, it will go great.” Harrison noted the brief and disappointing time with the Jets aside, if A-Rod can bring back the Packers’ 2010 glory, things will be good for Mike Tomlin’s 18 years of winning records. But as the conversation turned to Harrison’s own hopes for this season, his response took a turn.

Harrison notably took a step back when talking about the Steelers’ chances this year. His response hit hard, not just for its content, but also its tone. “My expectations? I don’t know. I don’t really have expectations. I want to see them do well. I would love to see [them] win a Super Bowl. But to give you expectations, I couldn’t tell you because I don’t really pay that much attention to the rest of the league or the league in general right now.” For a city and fanbase so accustomed to certainty from their standard-bearers, this is seismic. Harrison’s greatness was rooted in clear-eyed confidence, and his step-back isn’t bitterness, it’s detachment. Harrison’s low expectations this year mainly stem from the fact that he’s focused on his life, helping his kids through their sports journeys. But the sentiment of low expectations is common in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Pittsburgh, PA, USA Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 puts on his helmet during minicamp at their South Side facility. Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPhilipxG.xPavelyx 20250610_szo_pa4_0114

AD

Can Rodgers, about to be 42 at the end of the year, match up to the greats who delivered despite that age? Think Drew Brees, Brett Favre, and, of course, Tom Brady. The Rodgers move isn’t just a headline. It’s a high-stakes gamble that could also put Tomlin’s authority in question after multiple failed QB choices. Rodgers has lost quite a bit of speed, notably visible at the minicamps this year. At a time when stability is currency, the Steelers are swinging for the fences with their gambit. If the Tomlin-Rodgers experiment works, the playoff drought that’s plagued the franchise since 2016 could finally be broken. If not, Rodgers ends his career with a disappointing season while Tomlin looks towards the ‘26 Draft class to land a franchise QB. But for Rodgers, performing well on the gridiron isn’t the only thing that’s driving him this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aaron Rodgers is already looking out for the Steelers’ future

Aaron Rodgers is embracing a distinctly different role in what he’s called his final NFL season. Rather than demanding the spotlight in quarterback meetings, Rodgers has openly prioritized mentoring the Steelers’ younger signal-callers: Rookie Will Howard and backups Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. “Even though I come in with that past and that background, I think it’s important to come in with humility,” Rodgers noted, stressing he’s intentionally taken a back seat: “I told Tom Arth, quarterback coach, ‘I’m not going to speak up. I’m not going to slow things down. I’m going to study back at the hotel room and ask you questions on the side. I’m not going to interrupt the room’”. For young Steelers quarterbacks, Rodgers’ classroom approach has turned daily drills into a masterclass. As Howard put it, Rodgers has already been “invaluable” in shaping their pro outlook.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This mentorship isn’t simply a nod to decorum. It’s Rodgers shaping his legacy for Pittsburgh’s future. Earlier in his career, he’s already put in the work with Jordan Love and Zach Wilson. He’s returning to that mindset, this time as a conscious pivot toward supporting the franchise beyond his playing days. He’s making sure that the Steelers’ next generation has direct access to one of the game’s sharpest minds. Minus the added pressure of living in his shadow. The humility behind this approach is a stark contrast to the competitive fire that’s defined most of Rodgers’ career.

Rodgers’ one-year, $13.65 million contract and public acknowledgment that “I’m pretty sure this is it” make his mentorship even more consequential. For the 2025 season, Rodgers is all about laying the groundwork for what comes after. “What better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys in the city that, you know, expects you to win,” Rodgers had reflected upon joining. Steel City awaits the beginning of a season that could go either way. But they know Rodgers is determined to contribute to the future. Once the training camp begins, we could see how it has translated through the QB room.