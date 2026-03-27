Steelers Legend Makes a Play to Poach Joe Burrow from Bengals as Big Ben Gives Harsh Reality Check

Essentials Inside The Story The Steelers legend is in regular contact with Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Burrow's contract has a no-trade clause and a $48 million cap hit

Ben Roethlisberger labeled the move a pipe dream

Four quarterbacks in the four years since Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats. Now remains Aaron Rodgers, whose season ended on a Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, and is still without a contract heading into 2026. The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ quarterback problem isn’t new, but it hasn’t gotten any easier either. And James Harrison, who won two Super Bowls here, is now taking matters into his own hands.

On the Deebo & Joe podcast, Harrison sat down with Big Ben and shared that he’s been in regular contact with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. And by Harrison’s account, they’re not just exchanging pleasantries.

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“I’ve been conversing with [Joe] on a weekly, bi-weekly basis,” Harrison said. “I talked to him on the phone yesterday, and we’ve been talking about him, you know, he gonna go up there and talk to Mr. Brown to see whatever he needs to do to maybe get into some black and gold.”

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According to Harrison, the conversations have gotten serious enough that Burrow might even sit down with Bengals owner Mike Brown to explore his options. On the podcast, Harrison then turned to Roethlisberger and asked for his opinion on Burrow suiting up for the Steelers.

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“Joe Burrow going to the Steelers?” Roethlisberger said. “I would call that a pipe dream. I don’t think that’s a reality.”

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Co-host Joe Haden sided with Roethlisberger. But Harrison wasn’t backing down. He kept insisting the conversations with Burrow are real. Ultimately, Big Ben came around, at least partially.

“That’d be a no-brainer,” Roethlisberger agreed. “You’d jump through hoops for that. There’s not enough money to go around, though.”

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Joe Burrow signed a massive long-term deal with Cincinnati back in 2023, and he’s not going anywhere cheap. His cap hit for the new season is around $48 million, and that takes up 15.9% of the salary cap.

Meanwhile, the Steelers only have about $27 million left in cap space. Pittsburgh will have to restructure existing contracts to make room. Additionally, Burrow’s contract has a no-trade clause, meaning this move only goes through if Burrow initiates it.

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During the conversation, Ben Roethlisberger also offered his choice for a quarterback, and it wasn’t the one James Harrison was pitching.

Big Ben’s real pick

If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t return, what happens to Pittsburgh’s QB room? Names like Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson have been floated as potential fits for every team that still needs a starting quarterback. But Roethlisberger’s answer had nothing to do with marquee free agents. He wants someone Pittsburgh already knows well.

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“Here’s something I would consider that happened recently,” Big Ben said. “Josh Dobbs just got released by New England. I would strongly, if Aaron doesn’t come back, I’d love to bring a veteran guy in like Dobbs, who has been here. Obviously, a new system, not the same coaching staff. Bringing a veteran guy in.”

Pittsburgh drafted Dobbs in the fourth round back in 2017, and he spent parts of four seasons as Roethlisberger’s backup across two separate stints. After leaving, he worked his way through just about every roster that would have him: Cleveland, Detroit, Tennessee, Arizona, Minnesota, San Francisco, and, most recently, the New England Patriots, who cut him in late March.

Last season with New England, Dobbs barely played: four games, 10 passes, and 65 yards was all he managed. Zoom out over his career, and the numbers are fine for a backup: 62.8% completion rate, 17 touchdowns against 15 picks. He has also been particularly productive in the run game. But there’s a big difference between serviceable depth and starting 17 games, and that gap matters here.

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The Dobbs endorsement says something about how Ben Roethlisberger thinks the Steelers should be built. He’s been saying for months that Pittsburgh needs to get the roster right first and worry about the quarterback second. A veteran who won’t demand a system centered around him fits that thinking. Dobbs isn’t the answer; he’s the placeholder while Steel City finds a franchise quarterback.

Last season, Dobbs admitted in an interview that he struggled with Pittsburgh’s schemes when he filled in for Roethlisberger. He wanted to know the “why” behind a plan, while the Steelers preferred to play it by ear. But with new head coach Mike McCarthy’s offense running heavily on system and repetition, Dobbs could get the environment that brings out his best.

James Harrison wants Joe Burrow, but Big Ben wants Josh Dobbs. Whether the front office would consider either of them, though, is a different matter entirely. For now, just like the last offseason, we wait for Pittsburgh to come up with an answer.