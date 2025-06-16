Steelers Legend Jerome Bettis Mourns Personal Loss on Special Day as Fans Offer Prayers

“Dad, we did it.” These were the words of Jerome Bettis as he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. For Jerome, his father, Johnnie Bettis, was not just a parental figure but was also his guiding force. He was the one who always believed in Jerome, even when Jerome did not believe in himself. So when Jerome lost his father in 2006 due to a heart attack, he was devastated. But since then, he has always remembered his father’s lessons and walked in his footsteps, as a person and as a father himself.

As an ode to his father, Jerome has been on a mission to make sure that no son loses their father to a heart attack. He has been raising awareness within the black community about heart health while working with the CDC Foundation. “Heart health is critically important, and I think a lot of people don’t understand hypertension [and] high blood pressure. These things are killers, especially in the Black community,” he said to PEOPLE. Not only this, but Jerome even went back to the University of Notre Dame and got his degree as he promised to his mom and dad.

Jerome took a moment to remember the great man who inspired him so much on Father’s Day and uploaded a post on Instagram. Jerome shared a picture of himself hugging his father and a photo of his kids with a heartwarming message. Mourning his father on the special day, he wrote, “My dad taught me how to be a man and how to be a father — two of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received. I miss him every day, but I’m proud to carry on his legacy with my own children. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads. Being one is my greatest blessing.”

A post shared by Jerome Bettis (@jerome36bettis)

Jerome himself has two kids, Jerome Bettis Jr. and Jada Bettis, and has always tried to inculcate in them the values that he learned. And it seems that both the kids are following in their father’s footsteps. While Jerome Jr. is a freshman receiver for Notre Dame, Jada is also enrolled in her father’s Alma Mater. Talking about his feelings about his kids joining college and studying, he said, “I was very fortunate that they were paying attention, they were watching.” “It paid off in that they understood and saw it, and now they understand that it’s important to them as well,” he added.

As Jerome shared the invaluable message on fathers and mourned his father, he was not alone. With fans, friends, and even teammates joining in celebrating Johnnie Bettis and furthering Jerome’s message.

Jerome Bettis’ fans offer prayers for late father

As the 53-year-old Steelers legend put up a post remembering his late father and talked about carrying on the legacy, the fans joined in. While they might not have known the man themselves, they understood how Jerome felt. After all, his father was present for almost all of his football games and was his son’s ardent supporter through thick and thin.

One fan paid his respects and also commented about when he lost his father. It read, “Lost My Dad on Friday. I Know What It’s Like To Lose A Great Father. Memories and Tears Will Flow. We Must Remember All the Lessons Our Dads Taught Us. Be Strong, Kind, Humble, and Live Life To the Fullest. Your Dad Raised A Great Man, Jerome. You Are My Favorite Steeler of All Time And There’s Many To Choose From. Love You “The Bus” ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Relating to the pain that Jerome might have felt, and also lauding him for how he managed to follow the lessons of his father.

Another fan commented, “Your father was good people happy Father’s Day.” Echoing the sentiment of many fans who saw Jerome and his dad through the years.

One user complimented Jerome for learning good values and using them in his daily life. “Happy Father’s Day! You learned from the best. Your Dad was so wonderful! ❤️,” the user said while also wishing him.