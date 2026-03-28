Steelers Legend Rubs Salt in Ben Roethlisberger’s Wound After Reminding Him of College Humiliation

Essentials Inside The Story The NFL legend took to social media to remind Big Ben of their 2001 college matchup

Big Ben noted that most people don't get to see the fun side of the Steelers legend

Roethlisberger retired in January 2022 after 18 seasons as the face of the franchise

Ben Roethlisberger may be retired, but the former Steelers quarterback is still catching heat from within the Pittsburgh family. Big Ben was recently reminded of his 2001 college football game against James Harrison’s Kent State. Harrison turned the game single-handedly into Kent State’s favor and defeated Ben’s Miami Redhawks 24-21. But what happened during the 4th quarter of that game is what stings Big Ben the most.

James Harrison recently hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger on his podcast and reminded him of a college record he made against him. He reposted the clip on X, with a caption, “Not 2, not 3, not 4 but 5..12345!!!”

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“Not 2, not 3, not 4 but 5..12345!!!”, James Harrison posted on X.

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In the clip from the Deebo & Joe podcast, the NFL legend couldn’t resist reminding Roethlisberger how many times he sacked him back in college.

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In the video, James Harrison asks Roethlisberger, “What’s the most sacks that you were sacked by somebody in one game in your career?” Roethlisberger responds, “You” (Harrison), while the NFL legend quickly followed up, saying he sacked him five times.

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Ben initially guesses two, laughing it off, but Harrison corrects him to five. Roethlisberger then jokes that it was all part of helping the “undersized” Harrison prove himself in the NFL through a mutual friend.

Back in 2001, Roethlisberger was a redshirt freshman quarterback leading Miami (Ohio) against Harrison’s Kent State squad. That game ended in a 24–21 loss for Miami (Ohio), with Roethlisberger getting sacked five times.

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Imago August 20th, 2017: James Harrison 92 during the Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. /CSM NFL American Football Herren USA 2017: Falcons vs Steelers AUG 20 – ZUMAcp5_ 20170820_zaf_cp5_187 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

James Harrison retired as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time franchise leader in sacks with 80.5, a number proving his on-field greatness.

Harrison was unstoppable in that game, putting up 12 tackles, including five sacks and a forced fumble. Those five sacks still stand as a Kent State single-game record. He sealed the win, recording sacks on the final two plays of the game.

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“It was three fulls and two halves, so I’m going to call it five,” Harrison said, per the Cincinnati Bengals’ official website. “To be honest with you, I just know the numbers. He jokes about it that he’s the reason I’m in the league.”

The two later became teammates during their time with the Steelers, making this kind of back-and-forth even more fun to watch.

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Ben Roethlisberger speaks about his former teammate

During the same podcast, Big Ben shared a pretty honest take on Harrison’s personality.

“One of the best things about James is when people ask me, like, you know, what’s he like?” Roethlisberger said, “And I’m always like, don’t let this persona fool you. He laughs. He’s funny. He actually has a kind heart. Yes. You know, like he actually is. But until you get to know that, you think he is that. ”

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Both Harrison and Roethlisberger were cornerstone players for the Steelers, with Harrison anchoring the defense and Roethlisberger leading the offense. They played under both Mike Tomlin and Bill Cowher, and helped bring home victories in Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII.

Imago Former Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger during his visits to the joint practice between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, August 14, 2025 in Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2025081410 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Harrison officially declared his second retirement on April 16, 2018, after a 15-season career. The Steelers legend first announced his retirement in August 2014 before returning to play with the Steelers shortly after. A few years down the line, Roethlisberger also hung up his cleats and retired on January 27, 2022.

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Beyond the hits and spotlight, it is about respect, shared history, and the bond built over years on the field. Even after retirement, their connection and the laughs still carry on.