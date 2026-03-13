Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Announces Career Move After FOX Season Ends

Essentials Inside The Story Terry Bradshaw announced a special fan event in Pittsburgh.

The Hall of Famer continues to stay active during the NFL offseason.

The event will feature a notable guest appearance.

For Terry Bradshaw, the NFL offseason isn’t for rest; it’s for his next act, as the Pittsburgh Steelers legend continues to find new ways to stay relevant more than four decades after retiring from the gridiron. The Hall of Famer recently announced a special fan event that highlights his growing venture in the bourbon business.

The four-time Super Bowl winner recently took to Instagram to announce a special fan event named Legends on the Rocks. His post included the details of the event without any caption.

Besides Terry himself, the USA-best-selling author Fred Minnick will be the special guest. Fans who buy a ticket will get to taste the Bradshaw Bourbon, a whiskey brand owned by the legendary Steelers star. It is set to take place at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille in Pittsburgh on April 21, 2026.

The 77-year-old started the Bradshaw Bourbon in 2020. He owns the brand, and the physical production is handled by a Kentucky-based distillery. The brand’s distillation and bottling are done in Kentucky. While the event highlights Bradshaw’s business ventures, his legacy in football remains unmatched.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Bradshaw (@official_terry_bradshaw) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Terry was the most relevant name in football during the 1970s, when the Steelers had a dominant run with the dynasty. While his bourbon brand is his latest venture, it’s his legendary on-field performance, highlighted by four Super Bowl rings and an MVP award, that built the foundation for his lasting fame.

The quarterback was also named the most valuable player in the league in 1978, while he was a three-time Pro-Bowler. Known for his rocket arm, he is acknowledged as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the game.

Besides the football and whiskey business, he ventured into multiple fields professionally. For instance, the Hall of Famer starred in reality television and movies, and even released music albums. Because of his naturally charismatic persona, he also went on to have notable success in his broadcasting career with FOX.

Terry Bradshaw completed his 32nd season with FOX in 2025

While Terry Bradshaw’s playing career lasted 14 years, his FOX career has spanned over 32 years, building his reputation as one of the elite broadcasters in the industry.

Since the premiere of FOX NFL Sunday in 1994, he has been a central figure, serving as a co-host and analyst. He also covered the 2025 NFL campaign, making it his 32nd consecutive season as a primary member of the pre-game show on the network. After successfully wrapping up the 2025 season, he is set to be back for the next one, which will be an impressive 33rd season.

He missed out on covering Super Bowl LX, which NBC broadcasted. However, Bradshaw has covered 10 Super Bowl games as a FOX analyst and has hinted that retirement could come in the next few years. It looks like fans from this generation will still be able to enjoy his broadcasting for a few more years.