Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Announces Career Move Outside FOX In Offseason

Following his retirement, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw has played different roles. From being an analyst on FOX to breeding horses and producing alcoholic beverages, Bradshaw has been part of many ventures, but his latest is surprising for someone who played in the 1970s. On April 22, he posted about his new career move on Instagram, which is also related to the NFL.

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“I’ll be ripping packs with Topps!” posted Terry Bradshaw on Instagram, revealing the return of Topps Collector Celebration.

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The Topps Collector Celebration will occur on April 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET. It will take place at Acrisure Stadium. Bradshaw will be there to rip trading card packs during the live event. There will also be other Steelers legends such as Hines Ward and Jerome Bettis.

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The event will mark the return of Topps, which is primarily recognized as the prominent licensed manufacturer of sports and entertainment trading cards. The company was founded in 1938 and has since partnered with multiple leagues, including Formula 1, MLB, and WWE.

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2016 was the last year that Topps released licensed football cards. After a decade, it is returning under Fanatics Collectibles. It will also feature official team logos and uniforms. It is a multi-year contract, with Topps officially becoming the sole producer of licensed NFL cards, replacing Panini America.

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The collaboration between Bradshaw and Topps has helped introduce his rookie card from the 1970s. They also have his premium autographs, all of which are collectibles that fans love.

The event will go on for three days, which is the same timeline as the 2026 NFL Draft. On Thursday and Friday, it will start at 12 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. As for Sunday, it will be between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. ET. Similar to Bradshaw’s Topps packet ripping event, there will also be other events every day, with exclusive trading cards and merchandise available each day. While it will be a great experience for the fans to see him in person, Bradshaw was also present at another event a few days back.

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Terry Bradshaw was at the 2026 Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast

Last Friday, former quarterback Terry Bradshaw attended the 2026 Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast. He acted as the Master of Ceremonies of the event, which honored former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch. Bradshaw was already accustomed to this role. During last year’s event, he was also the Master of Ceremonies. Although the event did not honor him as an individual, it honored him as part of the 1974 Super Bowl-winning team.

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This is a tradition that has been followed for over two decades now, where legends of the Steelers franchise come together and celebrate their careers, while also raising money for charity.

Even after retirement, the legendary player has managed to keep himself busy by picking up analyst duties and also engaging in fan activities. His personality lit the room at the celebrity roast, but he will now be looking forward to meeting more fans and sharing tales from his career at the Topps event.