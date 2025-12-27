Steelers Legend Believes Aaron Rodgers Could Make U-Turn on Retirement Decision Amid Playoff Push

Essentials Inside The Story Earlier this off-season, Aaron Rodgers claimed that 2025 would be his last season playing NFL

Ex-Steelers player Essex believes that the QB may return for the 2026 season

At 9-6, the Steelers currently lead the AFC North

Retirement tours don’t usually look like this. When Aaron Rodgers inked his one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this June, everyone figured they knew how it would play out. A 42-year-old quarterback limping through his final season behind an unproven offensive line. But that’s not what’s happening. With two games left and the Steelers at 9-6, former Steelers lineman Trai Essex thinks Rodgers might not be done.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Do you think AROD comes back for year 2?” Essex asked on his X handle. “I’ll say this… I bet he thought he’d feel a lot worse at this point in the season behind a young, unproven OL. They flipped that on its head. And in large part, because of that, he looks and sounds like he’s having a blast.”

Essex isn’t wrong. The doubts made sense back in June. Pittsburgh rolled into 2025 with one of the league’s youngest offensive lines. Broderick Jones at left tackle had two shaky seasons. Troy Fautanu missed his entire rookie year with a knee injury. Not exactly what a veteran quarterback wants protecting his blindside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, they’ve been elite. Rodgers faces just a 16.1% pressure rate. His average time to sit in the pocket and make throws has been 2.3 seconds, but on occasions, he’s had a lot more time to throw deep dimes downfield. What more can you ask for?

Jones dropped from 325 pounds to around 310 pounds and found his explosiveness again. Fautanu came back healthy and handled business. Together, they’ve given Rodgers something he never had with the Jets: stability. And the numbers back it up. Through 15 games, Rodgers has thrown for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns against just seven picks. Completion rate at 66.7%. He looks comfortable working in head coach Mike Tomlin’s system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone saw this coming. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport dropped an update in October saying the Steelers “have really, really enjoyed the Aaron Rodgers experience” and wouldn’t be surprised if they wanted him back. The fit between Rodgers and Tomlin has clicked and brought them to the edge of the playoffs.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The playoff picture gets real for Aaron Rodgers

All of that goodwill around Aaron Rodgers means nothing without January football. Pittsburgh sits 9-6, leading the AFC North with everything on the line and just two games to go. But the thing is, Rodgers has a real chance to deliver.

Week 17’s Sunday brings the Steelers to Huntington Bank Field to face the Cleveland Browns. Win here, and the Steelers can clinch the division if the Baltimore Ravens lose. Week 18 closes with Baltimore coming to Acrisure Stadium. Now, if Pittsburgh stumbles in Cleveland and the Ravens win, that Week 18 finale becomes winner-take-all for the division crown.

Beyond this, the AFC is tight. Denver Broncos (13-3), New England Patriots (12-3), and the Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4) have already punched tickets. The Steelers are a long shot for the Super Bowl, but sitting 4th in the AFC, they have a 91% chance of clinching the playoffs if things work out. Reaching the postseason would definitely prove this whole thing wasn’t just a nostalgia play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether Aaron Rodgers returns to run it back is his call alone. Meanwhile, he’s not thinking about 2026. He’s thinking about holding the pocket behind that young offensive line Trai Essex mentioned for at least two more weeks. He’s thinking about proving everyone wrong one more time.

Rodgers came to Pittsburgh expecting one last ride. Instead, he may have found something worth staying for. The offensive line delivered, he’s found an unmatched connection with his tight ends, the system fits, and the hard-earned wins keep coming. These two games and beyond might tell us if this story gets extended. For now, Rodgers looks like he’s having too much fun to walk away.