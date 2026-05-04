“Players Aren’t Happy”: Steelers Legend Airs Growing Frustration Against Omar Khan After Aaron Rodgers’ Tender

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ front office is dealing with some behind-the-scenes tension right now, and it’s starting to show. What was previously thought to be good financial management seems to be seen in a new light. GM Omar Khan, who comes from a salary cap background, has built his reputation on being extremely detail-oriented and strategic with money. That approach has helped the team stay financially flexible, but it’s also becoming a source of frustration in the locker room.

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“Some players are frustrated with Omar Khan, according to Batch: “This is where you have to credit Omar Khan; he is the wizard in the salary. Now that he’s elevated to general manager, he is a guy who reads every detail line by line. There are things that he’s done throughout the course of his career that players aren’t happy with because he reads line by line. And this is just one other example of what’s happening here. It pushed the control back to the Steelers.” #Steelers #NFL” Blitzburgh posted on X.

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Former Steelers quarterback Batch addressed these frustrations during an episode of the Snap Count podcast, which he co-hosts with former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex.

Apparently. Omar Khan clearly knows the financial and transactional side of the NFL inside out, even using the compensatory pick formula to help the Pittsburgh Steelers build up 12 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. He has developed a reputation for his deep understanding of the league’s more complex rules, things like tenders and other lesser-known roster mechanics that many teams don’t always navigate as precisely.

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It’s a strength that gives Pittsburgh an edge in roster building, even if it frustrates some players along the way.

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In this case, Omar Khan is simply protecting the organisation’s interests. While the Pittsburgh Steelers wouldn’t come away empty-handed if Aaron Rodgers signed elsewhere, the situation becomes more restrictive if no decision is made before training camp. At that point, his options would essentially narrow to negotiating only with Pittsburgh.

That kind of setup limits player flexibility, but it ensures the team isn’t left exposed if plans change. Batch has also discussed how these types of tenders can impact players, pointing out that it’s been a recurring issue around the league.

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“This is something that players hate as it relates to tags and tenders because, again, it now limits the movement that a player can have, and ultimately it puts power back into the organization and takes it away from the player.” Batch said, “It’s very unfair. And this was something that I fought for back in 2011 when the collective bargaining agreement was going on.”

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This move limits Rodgers’ ability to explore other options, but from the team’s side, it helps protect them if anything changes.

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Understanding Aaron Rodgers’ UFA Tender

Aaron Rodgers has been getting significant criticism for keeping the Steelers waiting while he decides what to do next. This is not new either. Back in 2025, he waited until June before signing his one-year deal with the Steelers. Now, Pittsburgh is stuck in a similar situation again. The team had hoped he would return before the NFL Draft, but that clearly did not happen.

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Still, it looks like the Steelers have found a way to handle things and stay in control. They placed an unrestricted free agent tender on Rodgers, which is something you do not see very often. This tender gives him the option to return on a deal worth about 10% more than his 2025 salary of $13.65 million. There is also a timeline attached to it. If Rodgers does not sign with any team by July 22, the Steelers will have exclusive rights to negotiate with him.

If he signs somewhere else before that date, Pittsburgh would receive a compensatory pick. But if he waits past that deadline, his options become very limited, and he would likely have to deal only with the Steelers. This is another example of Omar Khan making a smart move to protect the team. Notably, Rodgers’ agent was informed about the plan in advance, according to the NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

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At this stage, most people still expect Rodgers to sign with Pittsburgh. It has always felt like the most likely outcome.