Terry Bradshaw Made Head-Turning Gesture for Steelers Legend Mike Webster Before Hall of Fame Induction

Moments before legendary Mike Webster was enshrined in the Hall of Fame, a former teammate chose to honor him differently. Terry Bradshaw didn’t stick with just a typical speech at the podium to celebrate the center’s wonderful 17-year NFL career. By making a symbolic on-field gesture, he took everyone back to the duo’s iconic era with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the last time I was here was in 1989,” Terry Bradshaw said during the ceremony via Steel City Star’s post on X. “Just one more time. Let me put my hand in Mike Webster’s b–t. Just one more time. Let me take that snap. Are you ready? Are you ready, Mike? Come here. Center in the history of the National Football League, your inductee into the Hall of Fame, number 52, Iron Mike Webster.”

Standing on the stage as the official presenter, Bradshaw said these words during Mike Webster’s HOF induction on July 26, 1997. Before the big moment, he caught attendees off guard by asking his former to crouch down in his usual center position.

The crowd roared as Webster leaned forward, just as he had done hundreds of times during their playing days with the Steelers.

Bradshaw placed his hands under center and mimicked a snap. Before this heartwarming gesture, Bradshaw had described Webster as the “backbone” and “spine” around whom the entire system revolved. While stressing there would never be another like him, the former quarterback reminded everyone how precious and loved he had been in Pittsburgh.

This unforgettable snap moment was impromptu, and so was Bradshaw’s role as ‌presenter.

On Wednesday, Mike’s son, Garrett Webster, revealed that his dad had originally planned to have Ron Blackledge induct him. It’s because he didn’t want too many eyes on him. But that changed when Terry Bradshaw urged Webster to let him do the honors, along with Ron’s support.

Looking back, it felt fitting because Mike’s talent and partnership with Bradshaw brought so many milestones in the franchise’s history.

Terry Bradshaw and Mike Webster’s legendary partnership

Drafted as a fifth-round pick in the 1974 Draft, Webster arrived in Pittsburgh when Bradshaw had entered his fourth season. The journey that lasted through 1983 saw them develop one of the league’s most reliable offensive partnerships. Together, they led the Steelers’ memorable 1970s dynasty, including four Lombardi Trophies and four AFC titles out of six appearances.

“Mike meant more to me than just a teammate because our careers were so intertwined,” Bradshaw said in 2022. “He was my center for nine years, when my career really took off as a quarterback, and I couldn’t have had a more dependable blocker and leader in front of me.”

As for his personal records, there were many. After taking on the primary role from Ray Mansfield, he made starts in the next 150 games. That streak snapped in 1986 when a dislocated elbow sidelined him briefly. Over his fifteen seasons with Pittsburgh, he played 220 games, more than any other player in franchise history.

He was the team’s captain for nine years and earned the nickname “Iron Mike” for his toughness. In 1980, he even won the team’s Ironman competition to reiterate the belief. Moreover, he earned seven All-Pro selections, five All-AFC honors, and nine Pro Bowl nods. In 1988, he joined the Kansas City Chiefs as an O-line coach before returning as a player the same year.

He hung up his cleats the following season, ending his 17-season career with 245 games. On the personal front, Mike led a struggling post-NFL life plagued by debt, depression, and a series of other health issues. After separating from his wife and kids, he lived in a truck and struggled to cover basic expenses.

At times, Bradshaw stepped in to aid him financially, along with other teammates.

Mike Webster died in September 2002 from a heart attack. It was five years after the Hall of Fame induction, which Terry Bradshaw described as Mike’s finest hour.