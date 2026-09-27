Terry Bradshaw Under Fire After Botching Drake Maye’s Name on FOX Broadcast

Terry Bradshaw has done it again! Every season, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Fox Sports broadcaster comes into the spotlight for messing up names, mixing players and spacing out during live television. His famous mishap of calling Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet “Zach Cabernet” (like the wine) in 2024, and then last season calling WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba “Njigboo,” are just a few examples of his live TV blunders. The trend has continued during Sunday’s broadcast with another high-profile blunder.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During halftime of New England Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, both Bradshaw and co-host Curt Menefee referred to Drake Maye by the wrong first name.

ADVERTISEMENT

They mistakenly called him “Derek” instead of “Drake” multiple times on air. This not only happened once but multiple times throughout the segment, which quickly caught viewers’ attention. The viewers took it to social media to voice their frustration.

“Curt Menefee & Terry Bradshaw at Fox Sports half time show just both referred to Drake Maye as ‘Derek Maye’ — what a f——g joke of a broadcast,” a fan wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fox should replace Terry Bradshaw with Pat McAfee,” wrote another.

The backlash escalated quickly as some fans and commentators suggested it was time for FOX to make a change at the anchor desk. Especially considering this isn’t the first time Bradshaw has botched Maye’s name on live TV. In 2024, when Maye was a rookie quarterback, the Hall of Famer called him “Derek Mayback.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans questioned whether the HOF quarterback is still delivering sharp, error-free commentary that fans expect from a national pregame and halftime show. The fumbling of Drake’s name spread quickly, and the reactions online were blunt.

Another fan focused on Bradshaw turning the moment into a punchline.

ADVERTISEMENT

“’Derek Maye’ -Terry Bradshaw 🤣,” one fan wrote.

While another added, “Who the f— is Derrick Maye Terry Bradshaw 😂😂😂.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The repeated mix-up became an instant meme, with fans replaying the clip and mocking the broadcast’s lack of preparation. Some fans used the moment to raise a serious point about Bradshaw’s long-term future in the booth.

“Terry Bradshaw has got to retire, man,” wrote another fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some fans use the moment to raise a serious point about Bradshaw’s long-term at the booth.

Bradshaw’s history in the NFL is obviously unquestionable. He spent 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won four Super Bowls. n 2025, when he was 76 years old, the Hall of Famer stated that he had two years remaining on his Fox contract and shared his plans to continue working until the age of 80.

But coming back to the ‘Derek’ slip-up, even though Bradshaw has botched Maye’s name twice now, the Patriots QB Maye has nothing but respect for the Hall of Famer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was awesome when I met him,” Maye said of Bradshaw, as per FOX News, February 2. “He’s renowned as one of the best dudes and the best quarterbacks of all time — with how he treats fans.”

However, it was not enough to protect Bradshaw from the scrutiny. Earlier this month, another broadcast exchange involving Trey McBride also went viral after Bradshaw missed a point that had just been made by Rob Gronkowski.