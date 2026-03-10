Stephen A. Smith Confirms Stance on Shannon Sharpe’s ESPN Return After $50 Million Lawsuit Against Broncos Legend

Essentials Inside The Story Stephen A. Smith wants his co-host back but admits ESPN controls the decision.

The severe legal battle abruptly derailed Shannon Sharpe's flourishing television tenure.

Smith publicly labels the highly anticipated network comeback a "work in progress."

Shannon Sharpe’s departure from ESPN last July did not necessarily mean a final goodbye—at least that’s what analyst Stephen A. Smith recently hinted. The 58-year-old was recently asked about his former colleague on the SiriusXM show, to which he gave an optimistic answer about the former tight end’s future.

“That’s my boy; I got nothing but love for him. I wish I had him back,” said Smith on Shannon. “I don’t make all the decisions. I make them here on my radio show. I make them on my YouTube channel. ESPN, not so much. That’s the challenge. But you know, it’s a work in progress.”

Sharpe first joined the network on September 2023 as a panelist of First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim. Due to the charismatic presence of the former NFL star and the success of First Take, ESPN signed a multi-year contract within a year, expanding his role at ESPN.

Although he committed to a long-term deal with the network, it came to an abrupt stop in April 2025 following a se*ual a**ault lawsuit against him. However, he eventually cut ties with ESPN to settle the lawsuit in court, marking a premature end to his career there after almost 2 years.

Smith and Sharpe shared a close working relationship during their time at First Take. Considering the former has been working with ESPN for over two decades, he undoubtedly plays a significant role in shaping the decisions made by the network. As a matter of fact, the seasoned broadcaster played a pivotal role in hiring the three-time Super Bowl winner in 2023.

Before ESPN, the four-time Pro Bowler worked for FS1’s Undisputed for seven years. When he departed the show in June 2023, Smith publicly expressed his interest in bringing him to ESPN, which happened within a couple of months. The addition of Sharpe proved to be a major success, as his debut episode on First Take saw a 24% surge in viewership compared to the previous year.

While his broadcasting career was flourishing with ESPN, the lawsuit hindered his progress, forcing him to opt out of the contract.

Legal trouble derailed Sharpe’s ESPN career

Shannon Sharpe’s career hit a roadblock in April 2025 when he was named in a $50 million lawsuit, which was officially filed in Los Angeles. While the alleged incident reportedly happened in 2023, the accuser was an unidentified woman who was 19 when she met the Hall of Famer. He was charged with se*ual a**ault and battery.

The Denver Broncos legend denied the accusation with strong conviction, calling the $50 million an attempt to capitalize on his popularity and financial success. Despite his strong defense, the seriousness of the case forced him to take a leave from his ESPN duties.

Within just three months, Sharpe settled the lawsuit with prejudice, which meant that the case could not be reopened in the future. Although the case was legally resolved, the network still moved away from the former tight end, ending his career on TV. However, after Stephen A. Smith’s recent remark, they may be open to the idea of welcoming him back to the panel ahead of the 2026 season.